Swiss Firmup Launches As A Prop Firm Focused On Transparent Futures Trading

Swiss Firmup today announces its launch as a proprietary trading firm dedicated to supporting independent traders operating in the global financial derivatives markets. The prop firm introduces a structured prop trading model built on transparency, regulated futures markets, and a pathway to real, funded trading accounts, addressing growing concerns among traders across the industry.

Over recent years, the prop firm sector has expanded rapidly. Alongside this growth, many traders have raised concerns about practices that have become increasingly common, including simulated funded accounts, restrictive or changing trading rules, recurring evaluation fees that resemble subscriptions, complex withdrawal conditions, and limited transparency around execution and market data. These developments have, in some cases, moved prop firms away from their original objective: identifying, funding, and supporting consistently profitable traders.

Swiss Firmup was established in response to these industry dynamics.

Developed by Traders, for Traders

Founded in 2025, Swiss Firmup was developed in close collaboration with Swiss GTrade, a Switzerland-based training center for independent traders that has been active in the market for several years. Founded by active traders, the prop firm is built on direct experience with the operational, technical, and psychological demands of professional trading.

The company's objective is to provide a stable, coherent trading framework that enables traders to focus exclusively on execution and performance. All rules and conditions are defined in advance, applied uniformly to all participants, and remain consistent over time. There are no discretionary adjustments, retroactive rule changes, or performance-based alterations.

A Deliberate Focus on Regulated Futures Markets

Swiss Firmup operates exclusively in a regulated trading environment: futures contracts. This positioning is intended to ensure liquidity, centralized price discovery, consistent execution quality, and equal trading conditions for all participants.

Futures contracts are traded on established and regulated exchanges, including CME, EUREX, COMEX, CBOT, and NYMEX. The prop firm does not offer contracts for difference (CFDs) or non-regulated instruments, reinforcing its focus on standardized and transparent market structures.

Access to Real Funded Accounts

Once the qualification phases are completed, traders will be granted access to a live trading account. Based on their results, the account will be opened either through Funded Firmup or through a regulated U.S. futures broker, such as Sweet Futures or Dorman Trading. Regardless of which option applies, the trading conditions remain the same.

Transparent Rules and Clear Conditions

Transparency forms a central element of Swiss Firmup's operating model. The prop firm provides full, upfront disclosure of drawdown limits, performance objectives, profit-sharing structures, and all associated fees and costs.

There are no hidden clauses, discretionary enforcement, or individualized rule interpretations. All conditions are unambiguous, documented in advance, and applied consistently across the trader base.

Professional Support and Trading Infrastructure

Swiss Firmup offers a structured environment that supports trader development and operational efficiency. This includes accessible customer support, an active Discord community, and access to educational and technical resources. Ongoing improvements to trading tools and platforms are informed by feedback from active traders and the expertise of Swiss GTrade.

Account Merging for Increased Flexibility

Traders who successfully qualify for multiple accounts can merge their live accounts. This enables increased total capital, higher margin availability, greater contract capacity, and enhanced strategic flexibility. The approach is designed for traders seeking to scale their performance within a controlled, professional framework.

Alignment of Interests

Traders operate with company capital, and Swiss Firmup's success is directly linked to trader performance. The prop firm's model is based on building a stable group of disciplined, committed, and consistently profitable traders over the long term.

About Swiss Firmup

Swiss Firmup is a proprietary trading firm specializing in supporting independent traders operating in the financial derivatives markets. The firm evaluates its members through transparent qualification programs designed for traders seeking to generate additional income or pursue trading as a full-time profession.

Further information about trader plans is available at:

Frequently asked questions can be found at:

Media Contact:

Swiss Firmup