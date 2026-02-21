Australia Blows As Goalkeeper Micah Ruled Out Of Women's Asian Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Sydney, Australia: Australia suffered a setback Saturday in their quest to win the Women's Asian Cup with goalkeeper Teagan Micah ruled out of the tournament with concussion.

The Lyon star was shaping as the frontrunner to be Joe Montemurro's first-choice keeper for the tournament hosted by Australia from March 1-21.

She was named in his squad on Thursday, but said on Instagram she was "simply not ready".

"I am truly devastated to have to withdraw from the Asian Cup," she wrote.

"I recently sustained another concussion and although I have pushed my hardest to be back in time, I am simply just not ready.

"The timing feels absolutely cruel... and sometimes football and elite sports can break your heart and truly test you not just as a player but as a person."

It was another blow for Micah who also missed the 2023 World Cup on home soil due to the lasting effects of concussion.

She has been replaced by Brisbane Roar goalkeeper Chloe Lincoln, with the Portland Thorns' Mackenzie Arnold now Montemurro's number one.

The Sam Kerr-led Australia kick off the 12-team tournament in Perth on March 1 against the Philippines.