Sudanese Forces Thwarts RSF Assault on Darfur Border Town
(MENAFN) Sudanese military units, supported by allied joint forces, thwarted an offensive launched Saturday by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) targeting the border town of El Tina in North Darfur.
A local resistance coordination body in El Fasher reported that RSF fighters entered El Tina, which is positioned along the Sudan–Chad frontier. According to the statement, army personnel and allied armed groups confronted the advancing forces, leading to clashes that ultimately forced the attackers to withdraw shortly after fighting began in the strategically important town.
Darfur regional governor Minni Arko Minawi condemned the operation, characterizing the RSF assault on El Tina as “targeting unarmed civilians and criminal behavior.”
In a post on the US social media company Facebook, Minawi shared video footage that he said showed joint forces capturing RSF vehicles and weapons within the town. Separately, fighters aligned with the army circulated their own clips online, displaying damaged military vehicles, seized arms, and individuals they identified as detained RSF members.
Earlier in the day, the RSF had claimed via a statement on its Telegram channel that it had taken control of El Tina.
The broader territorial divide in Sudan remains stark. Of the country’s 18 states, the RSF holds sway over the five Darfur states in the west, with the exception of parts of North Darfur that remain under military authority. Meanwhile, the Sudanese army maintains control over most other regions, including the capital, Khartoum.
Darfur represents roughly one-fifth of Sudan’s landmass, which exceeds 1.8 million square kilometers. However, the majority of the nation’s approximately 50 million residents live in areas administered by the army.
