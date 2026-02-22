403
Explosion in Lviv Kills One Person, Injures Others
(MENAFN) Authorities in Ukraine reported on Sunday that a deadly blast in the western city of Lviv has resulted in one fatality and 24 others suffering injuries.
According to official statements, local police received a report around 12:30 a.m. local time on Sunday (10:30 p.m. GMT Saturday) about a break-in at a store in Lviv. When a patrol team arrived, an explosion occurred at the scene.
“It was previously established that improvised explosive devices detonated. A 23-year-old policewoman died as a result of the explosions,” the statement said, noting that 24 others were injured and another explosion was heard after a second patrol crew arrived at the scene.
Authorities added that an investigative unit, alongside explosives experts and other specialized teams, responded to the location. All those injured are receiving necessary medical care.
Officials described the incident as a “terrorist attack” and confirmed that criminal proceedings have been launched under the nation’s Criminal Code. A pre-trial investigation is currently underway, conducted by the regional anti-terrorism service.
Lviv Governor Maksym Kozytskyi also addressed the attack on Telegram, reiterating its classification as a "terrorist attack" and warning that those responsible could face up to 12 years in prison along with property confiscation.
