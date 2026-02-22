403
Iran Labels EU Naval, Air Forces as ‘Terrorist Entities’
(MENAFN) Iran has announced that it is designating the armed forces of European Union member states as “terrorist entities” in what officials describe as a retaliatory move.
In a statement issued on Saturday, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the decision was a response to what it termed the “illegal and unjustified” designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a “terrorist organization” by EU member states.
The statement confirmed that all naval and air forces of EU countries would now be considered “terrorist organizations” by Iran. It criticized the European governments for targeting the IRGC “in violation of the fundamental principles and rules of the United Nations Charter and international law,” emphasizing that the IRGC is “one of the official components of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
"The Islamic Republic of Iran will act based on the principle of ‘reciprocity,’” the statement added.
According to reports, the EU Council had formally decided earlier this week to include the IRGC on its list of terrorist organizations, following an agreement reached among member states.
“Following its listing, the IRGC will also be subject to restrictive measures under the EU counterterrorism sanctions regime,” the EU statement said, outlining that the designation includes the “freezing of its funds and other financial assets or economic resources” in EU countries, as well as a “prohibition for EU operators to make funds and economic resources available to the group.”
Reports indicate that the EU’s terrorist list now covers a total of 13 individuals, along with 23 groups and entities, all of which are subject to the bloc’s restrictive measures.
