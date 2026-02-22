403
Trump Announces US Hospital Ship Deployment to Greenland
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump revealed on Saturday that the United States plans to send a naval hospital vessel to Greenland to deliver healthcare assistance.
In a message shared on his platform Truth Social, Trump explained that the initiative is being coordinated with Jeff Landry, the governor of Louisiana, whom he recently designated as a special envoy for matters related to Greenland. The president indicated that the ship would be dispatched to address medical needs on the island.
“Working with the fantastic Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, we are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there,” says US president. "It's on the way!!!"
Landry later reacted on the social media platform X, expressing appreciation for the president’s decision and voicing his support for the mission. “Thank you, President @realDonaldTrump! Proud to work with you on this important issue!” he wrote.
In recent months, Trump has once again highlighted his desire for the United States to assert greater authority over Greenland, pointing to security concerns involving Russia and China as justification. According to reports, he previously warned that European nations opposing such ambitions could face sanctions.
However, after holding talks with Mark Rutte during the World Economic Forum in Davos, the president stepped back from those warnings. He stated that discussions had led to the outline of a possible arrangement concerning Greenland and the wider Arctic area. Subsequent conversations reportedly involved representatives from the United States, Denmark, and Greenland.
Trump also indicated that additional negotiations would address the role of the proposed US Golden Dome missile defense system in connection with Greenland.
