Trump Envoy Says Putin Is Clear About Russia’s Goals in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Steve Witkoff, serving as special envoy under US President Donald Trump, has stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has consistently been open and direct in discussions regarding Moscow’s objectives and non-negotiable positions in the Ukraine war. He emphasized that any meaningful peace arrangement depends on fully grasping Russia’s stance.
During a televised appearance on Fox News on Saturday, Witkoff spoke about his repeated engagements with the Russian leader, underscoring the importance of frank dialogue. “He’s never been anything other than straight with me,” he said. “I say that and I get attacked, but that’s an accurate statement.”
According to the envoy, Putin has clearly communicated his boundaries in the conflict, and successful diplomacy requires acknowledging the reasoning and objectives on both sides. “I got attacked for meeting him eight times,” he noted. “How can you make a deal without knowing where the other side is coming from? I needed to understand his motivations and goals.”
Witkoff also floated the possibility of arranging a face-to-face meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He indicated that proposals have been presented in hopes of narrowing the gap between the two parties soon. “I hope that we’ve put some proposals on the table to both sides that will bring them together in the next three weeks,” Witkoff said, adding that the format “might end up being a trilateral at some point with the President [Trump].”
“Hopefully, you’ll be hearing some good news in the coming weeks,” the envoy suggested.
Moscow has maintained that any such summit would have to occur in the Russian capital and has pledged to ensure Zelensky’s security during the visit. Ukrainian authorities, however, have firmly dismissed the idea of holding talks under those terms.
