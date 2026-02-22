403
Huge Protest in Stockholm Denounces Israel’s West Bank Illegal Actions
(MENAFN) Hundreds gathered in Stockholm on Saturday to protest Israel’s recent administrative steps aimed at annexing parts of the occupied West Bank.
Despite freezing temperatures, demonstrators assembled at Odenplan Square in central Stockholm, responding to calls from various civil society groups, before marching through the streets to voice opposition to Israel’s plans.
Participants denounced the proposed annexation and demanded action to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza.
Last Sunday, the Israeli government approved a plan to register Palestinian land in the West Bank as “state property” for the first time since the territory was occupied in 1967. The measure includes resuming previously frozen land registration processes, revoking outdated Jordanian laws, and making long-confidential land records publicly accessible.
During the march, protesters chanted, “no to the annexation of the West Bank,” while carrying placards with messages such as “stop the genocide” and “children are being killed in Gaza” as they approached the Swedish parliament and Foreign Ministry buildings.
Sigyn Meder, a Swedish activist present at the rally, said campaigners have been holding weekly demonstrations for more than two years. She described conditions in Gaza as a “humanitarian catastrophe” and called on the Swedish government and the global community to implement a concrete plan of action.
Organizers also announced a new initiative called “sanctions against Israel,” encouraging supporters to push lawmakers for a stronger response.
