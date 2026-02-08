Antibiotic Misuse Among UAE Residents Raises Resistance Threat, Fuels Superbugs

PUBLISHED: Mon 9 Feb 2026, 6:00 AM UPDATED: Mon 9 Feb 2026, 7:56 AM



With the ongoing flu season, doctors in UAE are urging residents to pause before reaching for antibiotics and instead go to a doctor

With flu season in full swing, doctors in the UAE urge residents to pause before reaching for self-prescribed antibiotics. Clinics are noticing a familiar scene: families arriving with fever, cough, and fatigue, and sometimes patients who have already taken antibiotics, hoping to feel better.

Healthcare professionals emphasise that this growing habit of self-medication, especially among expats, is undermining efforts to curb antimicrobial resistance (AMR) - a global health threat becoming more visible locally.

Under the theme 'Fight Superbugs', the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the National Committee of AMR organised awareness walks to mark World Antibiotic Awareness Week earlier. The initiative highlights the dangers of misuse and encourage the rational use of antibiotics across society, healthcare settings, and policymaking.

Doctors in the UAE have repeatedly warned that antibiotic-resistant bacteria pose a serious threat to public health and human development. They highlight that resistance is already affecting the ability to treat common infections.

Overuse of antibiotic

When asked whether antibiotics are being prescribed more often than necessary, Dr Igbal Mubarak Sirag, Specialist Internal Medicine at NMC Royal Hospital, Mohammed Bin Zayed City, said, "Yes, globally and in the UAE.

"Many studies and health reports show that antibiotics are frequently prescribed when they aren't medically needed, especially for viral illnesses like colds and most cases of flu or sore throat.”

She pointed to research showing that in outpatient settings, up to about 30 per cent of antibiotic prescriptions may be inappropriate, often driven by respiratory symptoms without confirmed bacterial infection.“Local surveys also highlight widespread self-medication with antibiotics and the mistaken belief that antibiotics are effective for viral illnesses,” she added, noting that nearly half of respondents reported using antibiotics without professional guidance.

That misconception is particularly common among expat communities, doctors say, where access to over-the-counter antibiotics may be easier in home countries.

“Anecdotally, yes - especially in expatriate communities,” Dr Sirag said.“Some patients keep leftover antibiotics or bring them from abroad and take them without proper medical advice.” She listed common scenarios: treating cold or flu symptoms, pre-empting suspected infections like sore throat or earache, or relying on past experience rather than updated medical advice.

Over-the-counter medicines

“This happens in many expat-heavy settings (including the Gulf),” said Dr Rania Alkhani, Pharmacy Manager at International Modern Hospital.“The most common misuse patterns clinicians describe are self-treating 'flu/colds' or sore throat without assessment, starting antibiotics 'just in case', using leftovers, or stopping early once they feel better.”

A related pattern, called the“travel medicine cabinet” effect, occurs when people keep antibiotics from previous trips or from their home countries, often using them under time pressure or to avoid clinic visits.

Doctors warn that the consequences extend far beyond one patient.

“At the individual level, antibiotics won't help viral infections - and can cause side effects like rashes, gastrointestinal issues, and even allergic reactions,” Dr Sirag explained.“Taking antibiotics incorrectly also selects for resistant bacteria inside your body, making future infections harder to treat."

At a community level, antimicrobial resistance is now one of the top global health threats, leading to longer illnesses, higher hospitalisation rates, more expensive treatments, and rising death tolls worldwide.

Antibiotic stewardship programmes

Hospitals in the UAE are stepping up efforts to counter the trend.

"It is fairly common for expats to bring antibiotics from their home countries,” said Dr Mohamed Mustafa Elsheikh, Consultant Internal Medicine at Burjeel Medical Center, Al Falah.“Misuse typically occurs when patients self-medicate for symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat, or diarrhoea without consulting a physician.”

He said healthcare facilities are increasingly rolling out antibiotic stewardship programmes, including prescribing guidelines, regular audits and provider education.“Rapid diagnostic tests are also helping to ensure antibiotics are prescribed only when necessary,” he added.

But medics stress that patients themselves play a crucial role.

“Antibiotics should be taken exactly as prescribed, the full course completed, and leftover medication never shared,” Dr Elsheikh said.“Public awareness and patient education are key to reducing misuse.”



