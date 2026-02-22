403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ex-German Chancellor’s Ex-Secretary Is in Epstein Docs
(MENAFN) Philippa Sigl-Glockner, who previously worked as a private secretary to former German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, has been mentioned in documents connected to convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The publicly released files contain references to Sigl-Glockner, who served as Scholz’s private secretary during his tenure as Germany’s finance minister.
One redacted message reportedly sent to Epstein states: "You may also remember one of my wonderful young staff members. Philippa completed her master’s degree in computer science, joined the super-elite German intelligence service, and was assigned to the ministry of finance to track money flows."
Another document indicates that information from Sigl-Glockner’s work on African telecommunications systems was shared with Epstein.
Sigl-Glockner, currently president of the European Macro Policy Network (EMPN), held the secretary role from May 2019 until November 2020, while Scholz later became Germany’s chancellor from 2021 to 2025.
According to reports, on January 30, the US Justice Department released over 3 million pages of documents, along with 2,000 videos and 180,000 images, under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was enacted into law the previous November.
The publicly released files contain references to Sigl-Glockner, who served as Scholz’s private secretary during his tenure as Germany’s finance minister.
One redacted message reportedly sent to Epstein states: "You may also remember one of my wonderful young staff members. Philippa completed her master’s degree in computer science, joined the super-elite German intelligence service, and was assigned to the ministry of finance to track money flows."
Another document indicates that information from Sigl-Glockner’s work on African telecommunications systems was shared with Epstein.
Sigl-Glockner, currently president of the European Macro Policy Network (EMPN), held the secretary role from May 2019 until November 2020, while Scholz later became Germany’s chancellor from 2021 to 2025.
According to reports, on January 30, the US Justice Department released over 3 million pages of documents, along with 2,000 videos and 180,000 images, under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was enacted into law the previous November.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment