Trump Pledges to Strike Vietnam Off US Export Control List
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has committed to directing relevant federal agencies to swiftly strike Vietnam off Washington's "strategic export control list," according to a statement released by Hanoi on Saturday, following a high-stakes bilateral meeting at the White House on Friday with To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.
To Lam stressed Hanoi's commitment to deepening the Vietnam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in "a stable, substantive and effective manner," the statement noted, while calling for expanded delegation exchanges and strengthened high-level diplomatic engagement between the two nations.
The Vietnamese leader further stressed "the need for candid and substantive dialogue on outstanding issues, based on balanced and harmonized interests, in line with each side's legitimate conditions and interests, and for the benefit of businesses and people of both countries."
Trump, for his part, "expressed his affection for the Vietnamese people and reaffirmed that the US commits to supporting a 'strong, independent, self-reliant, and prosperous' Vietnam," the statement said.
The US president also commended Hanoi's ongoing efforts to rebalance bilateral trade and extended a warm reception to the high-value contracts concluded during the visit. He signaled broad openness to Vietnam's proposed collaboration across economic and scientific-technological domains, the statement added.
"US considers Vietnam an important partner in the region," the statement quoted Trump as saying, noting he also praised Hanoi's "increasingly prominent role and voice at regional and multilateral forums."
