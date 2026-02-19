403
Trump Considers Military Action Against Iran's Leadership
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump is actively considering military action against Iran's leadership — including options designed to trigger regime change — media reported Wednesday, citing American and foreign officials familiar with the deliberations. No final decision has been reached.
According to media, Trump has received multiple briefings on potential strike scenarios, among them a sustained, weeks-long air campaign aimed at eliminating scores of Iranian political and military figures with the explicit goal of toppling the government in Tehran. Separate options targeting nuclear and missile infrastructure are also under active consideration.
Media reported that Trump was briefed that U.S. forces stand ready to strike Iran as early as Saturday, though the outlet noted that any military timeline would likely stretch beyond this weekend.
Senior national security advisers convened in the White House Situation Room on Wednesday to discuss the Iran file, media reported. Trump reportedly continues to favor diplomatic pressure as a means of forcing Tehran to dismantle its nuclear and ballistic missile programs — demands Iran has publicly rejected as unacceptable.
Tuesday's Omani-brokered talks in Geneva were described by both sides as constructive, yet produced no tangible breakthrough. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stood firm, reaffirming the country's "inherent, non-negotiable, and legally binding" right to enrich uranium for civilian purposes and to pursue nuclear energy.
Meanwhile, the U.S. military continues its regional buildup. Washington has deployed two aircraft carrier strike groups alongside additional long-range bombers to the Middle East — a concentration of firepower media characterized as the largest since the American-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, speaking in an interview Wednesday, issued a stark warning. He accused Washington of "playing with fire" and cautioned that any strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities risked triggering a nuclear catastrophe. Lavrov said Moscow supports Iran's right to peaceful uranium enrichment and placed blame for the current crisis squarely on the Trump administration's withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement during his first term.
Iran's nuclear sites were previously struck by the U.S. during a 12-day aerial conflict between Israel and Iran in June 2025. Tehran has since vowed that the attacks would not derail its nuclear ambitions.
