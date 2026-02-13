The Second Annual Indiaarab University Presidents Summit Opens At Ajman University To Shape The Future Of Cross-Regional Higher Education

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Hosted by Ajman University, the Summit makes its Arab-region debut, convening university presidents and policymakers to advance research, innovation, and mobility across India and the Arab world.

UAE, February, 2026: Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Chairman of the Executive Council, and Chairman of Ajman University's Board of Trustees, Ajman University inaugurated the second India–Arab University Presidents' Summit, marking the first time the convening has been hosted in the Arab region.

Held under the theme“Impact Beyond Borders: Research, Innovation, and Mobility,” the Summit brought together senior academic leaders, policymakers, and global partners to advance a shared agenda for cross-regional collaboration in higher education, research, and workforce development. The gathering reflects growing strategic alignment between India and the Arab world around talent development, innovation ecosystems, and knowledge diplomacy.

Organized in partnership with the Association of Arab Universities, the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, the University Grants Commission, and the Government of India, the Summit represents a coordinated multilateral effort to strengthen international academic cooperation. Support from global education partners, Ellucian and McGraw Hill, further underscored the role of cross-sector collaboration in shaping future-ready education systems.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, emphasized the evolving mandate of universities in an era defined by rapid transformation, stating:“Our regions are entering a defining era of technological, economic, and societal transformation. Universities are not observers of this shift, they are its architects. By advancing skills-driven learning, scaling research with real-world impact, and strengthening international collaboration, we ensure that higher education remains a force for opportunity, progress, and public value.”

Senior regional and diplomatic leaders reinforced this vision through remarks emphasizing the strategic importance of coordinated academic action. Prof. Amr Ezzat Salama, Secretary-General of the Association of Arab Universities, highlighted the urgency of advancing institutional alignment across the Arab higher education landscape. Dr. Farraj Juwaid Al-Ajami, Minister Plenipotentiary and Director of the Education and Scientific Research Department at the League of Arab States, addressed the policy frameworks required to strengthen research ecosystems and formalize cross-regional collaboration. Dr. Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India to the UAE, underscored the growing educational partnership between India and the Arab world and the role universities play in translating these relations into sustained academic, economic, and societal impact.

A defining moment of the Summit was the inaugural Presidential Roundtable: From Vision to Action, co-chaired by Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University and Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro Chancellor of Symbiosis International University, which convened nearly 50 university leaders for a high-level strategic dialogue on translating institutional vision into measurable outcomes.

The discussion addressed leadership decision-making, institutional accountability, employability outcomes, digital transformation, and cross-border collaboration, highlighting how universities can move beyond activity toward demonstrable impact.

Participants examined concrete policy interventions designed to ensure graduates are workforce-ready, including curriculum redesign, work-integrated learning models, micro-credentials, and industry co-created programs.

Leaders also explored how institutions can scale artificial intelligence and digital transformation from experimentation to enterprise-wide implementation, and how research agendas can simultaneously address local societal priorities while maintaining global competitiveness.

The dialogue further underscored the importance of equitable access, with participants emphasizing that sustainability and innovation must expand opportunity rather than create barriers, and that universities must demonstrate their value to society through measurable contributions to mobility, public health, entrepreneurship, and community advancement.

A fireside conversation featuring Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, Vice President – Strategic and International Engagement at QS Quacquarelli Symonds and Professor (Dr.) Raj C. Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, examined practical mechanisms for translating strategic intent into sustained collaboration. The discussion focused on governance frameworks for international partnerships, joint research clusters, and industry-integrated learning models designed to ensure that cross-border academic cooperation delivers measurable institutional and societal impact.

Across plenaries and expert exchanges, speakers reinforced the growing expectation that universities serve as strategic partners in national development and international cooperation. Discussions highlighted practical mechanisms for advancing joint research, dual degrees, academic mobility, and co-designed programs capable of responding to evolving workforce and technological demands.

The day concluded with a series of bilateral meetings and partnership signings, resulting in more than 20 memoranda of understanding between participating institutions, underscoring the Summit's focus on implementation, not just dialogue.

By convening leaders across sectors and geographies, the India–Arab University Presidents' Summit positioned Ajman University as a global platform for dialogue at the intersection of education, policy, and innovation, while reaffirming the expanding role of universities as catalysts of cross-border progress.