Nationwide UPI Crash Sparks Chaos As Millions Struggle To Pay Across India's Biggest Apps

On Tuesday evening, February 10, India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) suffered a major disruption that left millions unable to complete transactions. The outage affected popular apps including Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm, with users encountering repeated error messages such as“service provider not available.”

Reports of failed payments, fund transfers and QR code scans quickly spread across social media and outage trackers. Complaints surged in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, confirming the issue was nationwide. Many users attempted multiple banks and apps without success, forcing them to rely on cash or cards for essential purchases.

The National Payments Corporation of India, which operates UPI, had not issued an immediate confirmation when reports first surfaced. Notices advised users to wait or try alternatives, but frustration mounted as the disruption persisted. Given UPI's deep integration into daily financial life, the outage underscored the extent of reliance on seamless digital payments.

A veteran banking expert noted that while technical hitches have occurred before, often linked to bank server issues or API challenges, the scale of this disruption highlighted the vulnerability of India's digital economy. Past outages were sporadic, with NPCI working alongside banks to restore services quickly, but the February 10 incident was more sustained.

The timing of the disruption has reignited discussions about the robustness of India's payment infrastructure. UPI handles millions of transactions daily, and even brief interruptions can ripple across commerce, consumer confidence and the wider ecosystem. Experts point to the complex interplay of banks, apps and APIs that make real‐time settlement possible, but also expose the system to risks when any link falters.