Flying Over Water? Abu Dhabi To Roll Out Seagliders For Faster Emirate-Wide Travel

Initial plans will focus on routes between Abu Dhabi City and Al Dhafra Region; the fully electric, high-speed, zero-emission vessels will 'glide' just above the sea surface

Abu Dhabi residents could soon be travelling across the emirate in Seagliders. The fully electric, high-speed, zero-emission vessels will operate just above the sea surface, significantly reducing travel times.

The announcement came on Friday after an agreement was signed between the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), and VERSA Advanced Maritime Services (VERSA) to enhance coastal transportation and connectivity in Abu Dhabi.

The entities are planning to roll out the innovative Seaglider operations across the emirate by 2028. Initial plans will focus on routes between Abu Dhabi City and Al Dhafra Region, expanding at a later stage across the emirate and wider UAE. VERSA, the first Seaglider operator in the UAE, has been developing this project since 2022.

The areas of cooperation outlined in the agreement include feasibility studies and market analysis on the operational, commercial, and environmental aspects of the deployment of the Seagliders- Wing-in-Ground (WIG) effect craft. The partners will also explore potential operational models, such as routes and schedules, in line with Abu Dhabi's broader tourism objectives.

Not just a new vessel

Sheikha Alyazia Bint Sultan Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairperson and Owner of VERSA Advanced Maritime Services, said that when the company first envisioned Seagliders in 2022, it was about more than launching a new vessel.

“It was about rethinking what coastal mobility could mean for our country,” she said.“Being the UAE's first Seaglider operator is both an honour and a responsibility. This partnership allows us to transform innovation into infrastructure that is clean, fast, and purpose-built for the emirates.”

She added that, together with government partners, the company is contributing to shaping a national legacy of sustainable progress.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, explained why the new mode of transport is important for the emirate.“By embracing advanced and environmentally friendly mobility solutions like Seagliders, we are not only enhancing connectivity across Abu Dhabi but also reinforcing our commitment to fostering sustainable growth and delivering unparalleled experiences for both our community and international visitors,” he said.

Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), added that the agreement marks an important step in extending smart and sustainable mobility across land, air, and sea.“Together with our partners, we are laying the foundations for introducing innovative, low-emission services that will enhance connectivity while reducing the environmental footprint of marine transport,” he said.



