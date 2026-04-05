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China Denounces US Claims Over Panama Canal
(MENAFN) China rejected US accusations regarding its actions involving Panama Canal traffic on Friday, asserting that it will “firmly defend” its rights, according to official statements.
A Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that US allegations that China targeted Panama-flagged vessels are “groundless” and accused Washington of distorting facts. “The US accusation is groundless and confuses right and wrong,” she said, adding that repeated American claims indicate an intention to control the Panama Canal.
The spokesperson also criticized the US for undermining the canal’s neutrality and destabilizing global supply chains through what was described as “unilateral bullying and coercive actions.” China reiterated that it would safeguard its interests, highlighting escalating tensions between the two largest global economies over critical trade routes.
The remarks followed claims by the US Secretary of State that China’s treatment of Panama-flagged vessels raises “serious concerns” about the use of economic leverage and could disrupt international trade and supply chains. According to reports, the US cited detentions, delays, and other obstacles affecting these vessels as undermining global supply stability, increasing costs, and eroding confidence in international trade systems.
Reports indicate that the US Federal Maritime Commission has been monitoring a rise in inspections and detentions of Panama-flagged ships in China since early March, linked to a dispute over key canal ports following a court ruling against Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison. Panama’s Supreme Court determined in January that the company’s licenses to operate two strategic ports violated the country’s constitution.
A Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that US allegations that China targeted Panama-flagged vessels are “groundless” and accused Washington of distorting facts. “The US accusation is groundless and confuses right and wrong,” she said, adding that repeated American claims indicate an intention to control the Panama Canal.
The spokesperson also criticized the US for undermining the canal’s neutrality and destabilizing global supply chains through what was described as “unilateral bullying and coercive actions.” China reiterated that it would safeguard its interests, highlighting escalating tensions between the two largest global economies over critical trade routes.
The remarks followed claims by the US Secretary of State that China’s treatment of Panama-flagged vessels raises “serious concerns” about the use of economic leverage and could disrupt international trade and supply chains. According to reports, the US cited detentions, delays, and other obstacles affecting these vessels as undermining global supply stability, increasing costs, and eroding confidence in international trade systems.
Reports indicate that the US Federal Maritime Commission has been monitoring a rise in inspections and detentions of Panama-flagged ships in China since early March, linked to a dispute over key canal ports following a court ruling against Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison. Panama’s Supreme Court determined in January that the company’s licenses to operate two strategic ports violated the country’s constitution.
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