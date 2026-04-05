Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Wants Use Of 21 Pc Of Budget 2026-27 For Clean Air, Yamuna

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has allocated Rs 22,236 crore or around 21.44 per cent of Budget 2026–27 for improving air quality and for green initiatives, including clean Yamuna, to secure pollution-free future for the next generation, an official said on Sunday.

Highlighting key features of the 'Green Budget' for 2026–27, the official said in a statement that of the total state budget of Rs 1,03,700 crore, Rs 22,236 crore have been allotted to 17 departments receiving phased allocations to ensure coordinated action across sectors.

"The Chief Minister said all departmental expenditures will now be mapped against green objectives, ensuring that spending aligns directly with environmental outcomes," the statement said.

The largest share Rs 6,485 crore has been allocated to the Delhi Jal Board for the Yamuna clean-up and expansion of water treatment infrastructure.

The Transport Department has been allotted Rs 4,758 crore to scale up electric buses and strengthen a cleaner public transport system.

The Public Works Department (PWD) will receive Rs 3,350 crore to address dust pollution and build green infrastructure across the city.

"The Planning Department has been allocated Rs 2,350 crore to design and streamline green projects. The Urban Development Department and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) together will receive Rs 2,273 crore for targeted environmental interventions. Meanwhile, Rs 1,410 crore has been earmarked for the Power Department to promote solar energy and other renewable sources," the statement added.

"Several other departments will be supported through the dedicated 'Green Fund'. The Environment Department has been allocated Rs 558 crore for pollution control programmes, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department Rs 305 crore for water conservation, and the Development Department Rs 258 crore to promote green growth in rural areas," it said.

"The Forest Department will receive Rs 181 crore for afforestation and wildlife conservation. The Tourism Department has been allocated Rs 102 crore to promote eco-friendly tourism, while Rs 100 crore has been set aside for the Education Department to drive green initiatives in schools," the statement added.

In addition, Rs 42 crore has been allocated to the Industries Department to curb industrial pollution, Rs 31 crore to the Health Department for environmental improvements in hospitals, and Rs 23 crore to the Revenue Department for disaster management and green surveys.