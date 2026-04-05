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Spain Rejects US, Israeli Control Over Global Decisions
(MENAFN) Spain’s defense minister declared on Tuesday that the United States and Israel cannot unilaterally shape the global order.
“They cannot decide, without consulting their allies or anyone else, what kind of peace or rules there are in the world,” Margarita Robles stated during a parliamentary commission discussing Spain’s stance on the Iran conflict.
She emphasized, “We cannot accept that two countries decide that the entire world goes to war – their war,” highlighting Madrid’s opposition to unilateral military actions.
Robles labeled the Iran conflict as “contrary to international law” and noted that the Spanish administration had been “obliged” to make strategic choices grounded in respect for both domestic and international legal frameworks.
From the very beginning of the hostilities on February 28, Spain has restricted the use of US military installations in Rota and Moron, along with its airspace, for operations linked to Iran.
The defense minister also disclosed that Washington had sought permission to utilize Spanish bases for a strike on Iran but failed to provide essential information regarding the mission’s scale or timeline.
“No one knows what the objective of this war is, the reason – whether it is political, economic or a smokescreen,” Robles remarked, cautioning that the confrontation could drag on and become unpredictable.
She clarified that Spain’s position does not signal a rupture in transatlantic relations or a weakening of its dedication to NATO.
“They cannot decide, without consulting their allies or anyone else, what kind of peace or rules there are in the world,” Margarita Robles stated during a parliamentary commission discussing Spain’s stance on the Iran conflict.
She emphasized, “We cannot accept that two countries decide that the entire world goes to war – their war,” highlighting Madrid’s opposition to unilateral military actions.
Robles labeled the Iran conflict as “contrary to international law” and noted that the Spanish administration had been “obliged” to make strategic choices grounded in respect for both domestic and international legal frameworks.
From the very beginning of the hostilities on February 28, Spain has restricted the use of US military installations in Rota and Moron, along with its airspace, for operations linked to Iran.
The defense minister also disclosed that Washington had sought permission to utilize Spanish bases for a strike on Iran but failed to provide essential information regarding the mission’s scale or timeline.
“No one knows what the objective of this war is, the reason – whether it is political, economic or a smokescreen,” Robles remarked, cautioning that the confrontation could drag on and become unpredictable.
She clarified that Spain’s position does not signal a rupture in transatlantic relations or a weakening of its dedication to NATO.
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