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Iran Demands FIFA Guarantees for Participation in 2026 World Cup
(MENAFN) Iran declared Sunday it would condition its participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup on receiving formal security guarantees from the sport's global governing body, as negotiations over relocating its matches from US soil to Mexico remain unresolved.
"Our request to FIFA to relocate Iran's games from the US to Mexico is still valid, but we have not yet received a response. If accepted, Iran's participation in the World Cup will be certain. However, FIFA has not yet responded," Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali told media, outlining Tehran's ongoing standoff with FIFA over hosting arrangements.
Donyamali confirmed that Iran's national football squad has pressed ahead with World Cup preparations despite the diplomatic uncertainty. "As the Minister of Sports, together with the Iranian Football Federation, we will keep the football team ready for the World Cup. However, the final decision will be made by our government," he added.
Trump Statements Labeled 'Contradictory'
Addressing US President Donald Trump's warning that participation would be unsafe for the Iranian squad, Donyamali did not hold back. "Trump is making very contradictory statements; what he says is very inconsistent. He is making morally and ethically unbalanced statements. While this is the case, according to FIFA's relevant regulations, security must be provided in the country concerned. However, the World Cup is taking place soon, and providing guarantees during this period is questionable," he said.
Donyamali argued that FIFA bears the institutional responsibility of guaranteeing the safety of all competing nations on foreign soil — and that failure to do so should disqualify the US as a host. "Under these circumstances, the possibility of Iran participating in the World Cup matches in the US is very low. But, if the relevant security guarantees are provided, our government will make the decision on Iran's participation in the World Cup," he added.
The tournament, co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada, is scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19, with Iran's group-stage fixtures assigned to US venues.
'Double Standards' in Global Sports
Turning to the contrasting treatment of Russia and Israel by international sports bodies, Donyamali leveled a pointed accusation of systemic bias. "As is known, Israel is supported by the US. Despite Iran being attacked in two different periods in the last nine months, we can see the double standard. They also attacked Gaza and killed more than 80,000 people in Gaza, subjecting them to a massacre. This double standard is also applied in sports. My hope is that the world of sports will reach a more correct point with fair play," he said.
On the paralysis of international institutions over Israel's conduct, he was equally blunt. "International organizations and the UN Security Council are applying double standards. They either remain silent or condemn the victim in favor of the aggressor. This shows that the international community is effectively null and void," Donyamali stated.
Tribute to Türkiye, Vow to Resist
Acknowledging Türkiye's vocal solidarity with Palestinians, Donyamali said, "Turkish people have always supported Palestine. Turkish people have made great efforts to end the Gaza blockade."
On Iran's broader defiance in the face of international pressure, the minister struck an uncompromising tone. "Iran will resist to the end and will continue its resistance as long as the blockades, sanctions and embargoes remain in place," he stated, adding, "If our compensation is not paid, if the sanctions are not lifted, and if the Americans do not leave the region, we will continue to resist."
Donyamali also disclosed that Iranian sports infrastructure had been directly hit since hostilities erupted on Feb. 28. "Many of our sports facilities were targeted. Sports facilities where international athletes have competed before are also being targeted. This is supported by the US," he said. "Even though our infrastructure is targeted, we will build better ones. Universities and civilian areas are also being targeted," he added.
Addressing the symbolic protest staged by Iranian footballers during last week's friendly against Nigeria in Antalya, Türkiye — where players donned black armbands and carried girls' school backpacks onto the pitch — Donyamali said, "In this friendly match, the footballers wearing the national team uniform tried to inform the world public that Israel and the US have martyred 165 children by displaying children's backpacks."
He concluded with an expression of gratitude toward the host nation. "I would like to express my gratitude to the brotherly and friendly country of Türkiye and its media for accurately portraying this. Our relations will deepen further through the collaborations between our countries," he added.
"Our request to FIFA to relocate Iran's games from the US to Mexico is still valid, but we have not yet received a response. If accepted, Iran's participation in the World Cup will be certain. However, FIFA has not yet responded," Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali told media, outlining Tehran's ongoing standoff with FIFA over hosting arrangements.
Donyamali confirmed that Iran's national football squad has pressed ahead with World Cup preparations despite the diplomatic uncertainty. "As the Minister of Sports, together with the Iranian Football Federation, we will keep the football team ready for the World Cup. However, the final decision will be made by our government," he added.
Trump Statements Labeled 'Contradictory'
Addressing US President Donald Trump's warning that participation would be unsafe for the Iranian squad, Donyamali did not hold back. "Trump is making very contradictory statements; what he says is very inconsistent. He is making morally and ethically unbalanced statements. While this is the case, according to FIFA's relevant regulations, security must be provided in the country concerned. However, the World Cup is taking place soon, and providing guarantees during this period is questionable," he said.
Donyamali argued that FIFA bears the institutional responsibility of guaranteeing the safety of all competing nations on foreign soil — and that failure to do so should disqualify the US as a host. "Under these circumstances, the possibility of Iran participating in the World Cup matches in the US is very low. But, if the relevant security guarantees are provided, our government will make the decision on Iran's participation in the World Cup," he added.
The tournament, co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada, is scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19, with Iran's group-stage fixtures assigned to US venues.
'Double Standards' in Global Sports
Turning to the contrasting treatment of Russia and Israel by international sports bodies, Donyamali leveled a pointed accusation of systemic bias. "As is known, Israel is supported by the US. Despite Iran being attacked in two different periods in the last nine months, we can see the double standard. They also attacked Gaza and killed more than 80,000 people in Gaza, subjecting them to a massacre. This double standard is also applied in sports. My hope is that the world of sports will reach a more correct point with fair play," he said.
On the paralysis of international institutions over Israel's conduct, he was equally blunt. "International organizations and the UN Security Council are applying double standards. They either remain silent or condemn the victim in favor of the aggressor. This shows that the international community is effectively null and void," Donyamali stated.
Tribute to Türkiye, Vow to Resist
Acknowledging Türkiye's vocal solidarity with Palestinians, Donyamali said, "Turkish people have always supported Palestine. Turkish people have made great efforts to end the Gaza blockade."
On Iran's broader defiance in the face of international pressure, the minister struck an uncompromising tone. "Iran will resist to the end and will continue its resistance as long as the blockades, sanctions and embargoes remain in place," he stated, adding, "If our compensation is not paid, if the sanctions are not lifted, and if the Americans do not leave the region, we will continue to resist."
Donyamali also disclosed that Iranian sports infrastructure had been directly hit since hostilities erupted on Feb. 28. "Many of our sports facilities were targeted. Sports facilities where international athletes have competed before are also being targeted. This is supported by the US," he said. "Even though our infrastructure is targeted, we will build better ones. Universities and civilian areas are also being targeted," he added.
Addressing the symbolic protest staged by Iranian footballers during last week's friendly against Nigeria in Antalya, Türkiye — where players donned black armbands and carried girls' school backpacks onto the pitch — Donyamali said, "In this friendly match, the footballers wearing the national team uniform tried to inform the world public that Israel and the US have martyred 165 children by displaying children's backpacks."
He concluded with an expression of gratitude toward the host nation. "I would like to express my gratitude to the brotherly and friendly country of Türkiye and its media for accurately portraying this. Our relations will deepen further through the collaborations between our countries," he added.
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