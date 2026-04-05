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Iran Says Nuclear Strikes Could Expose Region to Radioactive Disaster
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued an urgent international warning Saturday, cautioning that ongoing US-Israeli strikes against Iran's nuclear infrastructure threaten to unleash radioactive contamination across the broader region, and demanding immediate intervention from global bodies.
In formal letters addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, members of the Security Council, and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi, Araghchi laid out what Tehran described as grave environmental and public health consequences stemming from continued assaults on Iranian nuclear sites.
"These illegal attacks expose the entire region to a serious risk of radioactive contamination, which could have grave consequences for human health and the environment, and therefore must not be ignored," he said in the letter, according to an Iranian news agency.
Araghchi specifically identified the Bushehr nuclear power plant as among the targeted facilities, stressing that the installation operates exclusively for peaceful purposes under active IAEA supervision and is protected under international safeguards — rendering the strikes, in Tehran's view, a violation of international law.
The foreign minister went further, leveling a sweeping indictment against both Washington and Tel Aviv over what he characterized as a sustained campaign against Iranian nuclear infrastructure. "In less than nine months, the United States … and Israel … have launched two aggressive wars against the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said.
Araghchi reserved sharp criticism for the UN and the IAEA, arguing that their collective silence in the face of repeated strikes had effectively signaled impunity to the aggressors and invited further escalation. He also flagged statements from US officials that he said had explicitly raised the prospect of targeting the Bushehr plant, compounding regional fears over a potential nuclear catastrophe.
In formal letters addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, members of the Security Council, and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi, Araghchi laid out what Tehran described as grave environmental and public health consequences stemming from continued assaults on Iranian nuclear sites.
"These illegal attacks expose the entire region to a serious risk of radioactive contamination, which could have grave consequences for human health and the environment, and therefore must not be ignored," he said in the letter, according to an Iranian news agency.
Araghchi specifically identified the Bushehr nuclear power plant as among the targeted facilities, stressing that the installation operates exclusively for peaceful purposes under active IAEA supervision and is protected under international safeguards — rendering the strikes, in Tehran's view, a violation of international law.
The foreign minister went further, leveling a sweeping indictment against both Washington and Tel Aviv over what he characterized as a sustained campaign against Iranian nuclear infrastructure. "In less than nine months, the United States … and Israel … have launched two aggressive wars against the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said.
Araghchi reserved sharp criticism for the UN and the IAEA, arguing that their collective silence in the face of repeated strikes had effectively signaled impunity to the aggressors and invited further escalation. He also flagged statements from US officials that he said had explicitly raised the prospect of targeting the Bushehr plant, compounding regional fears over a potential nuclear catastrophe.
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