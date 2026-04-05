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UK, Syria Urge Coordinated Efforts to Reopen Maritime Route
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the leaders of the United Kingdom and Syria underscored the “need for a viable plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz,” as stated in an official British government announcement. Their remarks highlighted the urgency of restoring access to a crucial global shipping passage.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa at 10 Downing Street, where both figures described the meeting as a “significant moment” in the relationship between the UK and Syria, signaling a potential shift toward strengthened diplomatic ties.
During their discussions, the two leaders reiterated their commitment to “work with others to restore freedom of navigation,” suggesting the possibility of broader international cooperation aimed at reducing tensions in the Gulf and safeguarding one of the globe’s most vital maritime corridors.
They also reviewed the continuing conflict in the Middle East, emphasizing the importance of preventing further intensification and reestablishing stability across the region.
Additionally, both sides examined initiatives to resume operations in the Strait of Hormuz, noting the serious economic consequences of its extended shutdown. They agreed on the importance of collaborating with global partners to secure and maintain unimpeded maritime movement.
Prime Minister Starmer commended Syria’s measures against ISIS (Daesh) and pointed to increasing collaboration between the UK and Syria in combating terrorism.
Migration issues were likewise a central focus, with the British leader advocating for enhanced coordination on repatriation processes, strengthening border controls, and addressing networks involved in human smuggling.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa at 10 Downing Street, where both figures described the meeting as a “significant moment” in the relationship between the UK and Syria, signaling a potential shift toward strengthened diplomatic ties.
During their discussions, the two leaders reiterated their commitment to “work with others to restore freedom of navigation,” suggesting the possibility of broader international cooperation aimed at reducing tensions in the Gulf and safeguarding one of the globe’s most vital maritime corridors.
They also reviewed the continuing conflict in the Middle East, emphasizing the importance of preventing further intensification and reestablishing stability across the region.
Additionally, both sides examined initiatives to resume operations in the Strait of Hormuz, noting the serious economic consequences of its extended shutdown. They agreed on the importance of collaborating with global partners to secure and maintain unimpeded maritime movement.
Prime Minister Starmer commended Syria’s measures against ISIS (Daesh) and pointed to increasing collaboration between the UK and Syria in combating terrorism.
Migration issues were likewise a central focus, with the British leader advocating for enhanced coordination on repatriation processes, strengthening border controls, and addressing networks involved in human smuggling.
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