PM Modi Slams Bengal Govt Over Malda Incident, Says Nation 'Shocked'

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the entire country has been shocked over the recent incident at Kaliachak in Malda district of West Bengal, where seven judicial officers were held hostage by miscreants.

“The entire country saw and was shocked by the manner in which judges were held hostage. Even judges are not spared under the Trinamool Congress regime in West Bengal. The Kaliachak incident is an example of the brutality of the Trinamool Congress government. If the government cannot provide security to judges, then what will be the condition of the common people?” the Prime Minister said while addressing a mega campaign rally at Cooch Behar town in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district.

This was his first campaign rally in West Bengal after the polling dates were announced on March 15.

According to him, the condition in West Bengal is so alarming that even the Supreme Court has raised questions over the law and order situation in the state.

“There is not a single constitutional body in West Bengal that has not been attacked. But I am promising that after the elections, all such sins will be accounted for. Trinamool Congress is trying to give shelter to illegal infiltrators. But the Bharatiya Janata Party is determined to stop these infiltrators,” the Prime Minister said.

According to him, because of rampant illegal infiltration under the patronage of the ruling Trinamool Congress and the state government, the demographic profile of the Indo-Bangladesh bordering districts in West Bengal has changed drastically.

“These infiltrators enter India and take shelter under the Trinamool Congress. They want to protect these infiltrators, and that is why they are opposing the Special Intensive Revision. That is why the ruling party is directly making a particular statement that people from a particular community will make life hell for the common people of West Bengal,” PM Modi said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister also said he is confident that the Election Commission of India (ECI) will ensure free and fair, and violence-free, polls in West Bengal this time.

“So I appeal to the people of West Bengal to vote fearlessly. Trinamool Congress has reached the extreme point of its sins. That is why the only slogan in West Bengal now is that there is a need for change. The people of West Bengal are tired of this corrupt regime. Even Trinamool Congress is realising the public pulse this time,” PM Modi said.