403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iranian Media Reports Clashes with US Forces During Airman Rescue
(MENAFN) Iranian media claimed on Sunday that confrontations occurred between Iranian forces and US troops during a rescue operation for an American pilot, in which a US C-130 support aircraft was reportedly downed.
According to reports, Iranian special law enforcement units destroyed multiple US assets, including a special operations HC-130 aircraft, two Black Hawk helicopters, and several drones. The clashes reportedly continued on the ground between Iranian forces and surviving or supporting US personnel.
Earlier, Iran had claimed it shot down a US C-130 support aircraft over southern Isfahan. Some reports also indicated that several US service members were injured while attempting to rescue a second crew member from a downed F-15 fighter jet. No official confirmation has been issued by the US regarding these claims.
Regional tensions have intensified since a joint US-Israeli air campaign against Iran began on February 28, resulting in over 1,340 fatalities, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military personnel. Tehran has also restricted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, further escalating instability in the region.
According to reports, Iranian special law enforcement units destroyed multiple US assets, including a special operations HC-130 aircraft, two Black Hawk helicopters, and several drones. The clashes reportedly continued on the ground between Iranian forces and surviving or supporting US personnel.
Earlier, Iran had claimed it shot down a US C-130 support aircraft over southern Isfahan. Some reports also indicated that several US service members were injured while attempting to rescue a second crew member from a downed F-15 fighter jet. No official confirmation has been issued by the US regarding these claims.
Regional tensions have intensified since a joint US-Israeli air campaign against Iran began on February 28, resulting in over 1,340 fatalities, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military personnel. Tehran has also restricted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, further escalating instability in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment