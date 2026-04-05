Prolonged War In Middle East Could Erode U.S. Support For Ukraine Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he said this in an interview with the Associated Press.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine urgently needs additional U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems to counter daily Russian attacks.

“We have to recognize that we are not the priority for today. That's why I am afraid a long (Iran -ed.) war will give us less support,” Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian President, who accused Russia of“trying to drag out negotiations” while continuing its invasion, said Ukraine remains in contact with U.S. negotiators about a potential deal to end the war and has continued to press for stronger security guarantees, AP reports.

However, according to Zelensky, even these discussions indicate a broader loss of attention to Ukraine.

He noted that his greatest concern is the Patriot air defense systems – needed to intercept Russian ballistic missiles – as Ukraine still lacks an effective alternative.

Zelensky pointed out that these U.S. systems have never been delivered in sufficient quantities, and if the war with Iran does not end soon,“the package – which is not very big for us – I think will be smaller and smaller day by day.”

“That's why, of course, we are afraid,” the President said.

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He also emphasized that Russia is gaining economic benefits from the war in the Middle East, referring to a partial easing of U.S. sanctions on Russian oil.

“Russia gets additional money because of this, so yes, they have benefits,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader also stated that he has insisted on and will continue to do so – a territorial compromise and giving up land will not be on Ukraine's agenda, AP writes.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that following his visit to the Middle Eastern countries, agreements were reached with some partners on supplying Ukraine with PAC-3 missiles, but those partners must now coordinate the issue with the United States.