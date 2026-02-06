Online Lottery Business Research Report 2026: $21.33 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Lottery Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The online lottery market is experiencing robust growth, projected to expand from $13.52 billion in 2025 to $21.33 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.6%. This expansion is driven by government initiatives on lottery digitization, increased familiarity with online gaming, cashless transactions, and centrally managed lottery platforms. Enhanced digital infrastructure, cross-border platforms, and demands for real-time results further accelerate market expansion.

Smartphone proliferation is a key contributor to market growth. As smartphones become more affordable and technologically advanced, they allow greater access to online lottery platforms through user-friendly mobile apps. In the UK, smartphone penetration is projected to increase from 89.77% in 2023 to 96.83% by 2028, enabling broader engagement with online lotteries.

Organizations are focusing on digital platforms for wider accessibility, diminishing reliance on physical outlets. For example, the Government of Meghalaya introduced EasyLottery in 2024, India's first all-digital lottery platform, emphasizing professional and transparent operations. EasyLottery allows online ticket purchases and delivers a smooth user journey from acquisition to prize collection while promoting responsible gaming.

In a significant financial move, Allwyn International AG and OPAP S.A. completed a business combination in October 2025, creating one of the largest lottery-led gaming operators globally. Valued at approximately €16 billion, this merger aims to accelerate international growth and broaden product offerings in regulated markets.

Key players in this burgeoning market include Camelot Group, International Game Technology Plc, Florida Lottery, ZEAL Network, Lotto247, and China Sports Lottery Operation and Management Co. Ltd., among others. These entities continue to drive change and innovation within the industry.

Geographically, Europe led the market in 2025, while the Asia-Pacific region is set to be the fastest-growing area through 2030. Countries covered in market analyses include Australia, China, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, the USA, and more, highlighting a diverse and dynamic global market landscape.

The online lottery market encompasses sales of various digital formats, including draw-based, instant, and sports lotteries. Market values reflect revenues derived from the sale of goods and services, representing economic contributions within specific geographies. This expansion solidifies the online lottery market as a significant sector in the global digital economy.

Report Scope:



Markets Covered: Lottery types include Lotto, Numbers Game, and Scratch-Off Instant Games. Platforms comprise Desktop and Mobile, with varied distribution channels.

Regions and Countries: Key regions cover Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, spanning countries like Australia, China, France, and the USA.

Time Series: Includes a five-year historical and ten-year forecast analysis.

Data and Segmentation: Focuses on market size ratios, GDP proportions, detailed country and regional data, and competitor market share analysis.

Sourcing: Utilizes end notes for data authenticity.

Delivery Format: Available in Word, PDF, and Interactive Report + Excel Dashboard formats. Additional Benefits: Offers bi-annual data updates, customization options, and expert consultant support.

Key Attributes:

