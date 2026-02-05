Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
APA Corporation Declares Cash Dividend On Common Shares


2026-02-05 04:31:47
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) has declared a regular cash dividend on the company's common shares.

The dividend on common shares is payable on May 22, 2026, to stockholders of record on April 22, 2026, at a rate of 25 cents per share on the corporation's common stock.

About APA
APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname and elsewhere. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, .

Contacts
Investor: (281) 302-2286
Media: (713) 296-7276
Website:

