403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GCC Chief: Kuwait Achieved Digital Accomplishments During Its DCO Presidency
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Alaa Al-Baanoun
KUWAIT, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi affirmed on Thursday that Kuwait has achieved digital partnerships and tangible accomplishments during its presidency of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO).
This came during Al-Budaiwi's speech at the 5th DCO General Assembly and the handover of the presidency to Pakistan.
He said that Kuwait's presidency of the DCO hosted numerous ministerial meetings, supported pioneering companies, issued research papers, all of which had a profoundly positive impact on its member states, prompting more states to join the organization.
Al-Budaiwi pointed out the cooperation between the GCC and the DCO that provided technical assistance and launched an organizational structure to support women in the field of technology, in turn receiving positive feedback.
He confirmed that the relationship between the GCC and the DCO is a distinguished partnership, and that a workshop on AI will be organized in April to apply its results in the GCC countries.
The GCC and the DCO began their partnership in 2021 with the signing of a MoU, then was strengthened by signing an executive program in August 2025, resulting in many joint accomplishments. (end)
amh
KUWAIT, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi affirmed on Thursday that Kuwait has achieved digital partnerships and tangible accomplishments during its presidency of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO).
This came during Al-Budaiwi's speech at the 5th DCO General Assembly and the handover of the presidency to Pakistan.
He said that Kuwait's presidency of the DCO hosted numerous ministerial meetings, supported pioneering companies, issued research papers, all of which had a profoundly positive impact on its member states, prompting more states to join the organization.
Al-Budaiwi pointed out the cooperation between the GCC and the DCO that provided technical assistance and launched an organizational structure to support women in the field of technology, in turn receiving positive feedback.
He confirmed that the relationship between the GCC and the DCO is a distinguished partnership, and that a workshop on AI will be organized in April to apply its results in the GCC countries.
The GCC and the DCO began their partnership in 2021 with the signing of a MoU, then was strengthened by signing an executive program in August 2025, resulting in many joint accomplishments. (end)
amh
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment