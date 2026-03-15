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Kazakhstan Holds Referendum on Proposed New Constitution
(MENAFN) Voting opened early Sunday in Kazakhstan as the country holds a referendum on a proposed new Constitution, with over 12.4 million citizens eligible to participate, according to reports.
The ballots ask a single question: “Do you accept the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the draft of which was published in the mass media on Feb. 12, 2026?” as reported by local sources. For the vote to be valid, more than half of eligible voters—approximately 6.2 million people—must cast ballots. The Central Referendum Commission is required to announce the official results by March 21, no later than seven days after voting concludes.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on Feb. 11 calling for the national referendum to take place on March 15. Speaking at a government meeting, Tokayev described the draft Constitution as including "important progressive norms." He added that its adoption "will give a powerful impetus to the development of Kazakhstan and will help realize the potential of every citizen."
Tokayev further stated that the new Constitution would replace the current "super-presidential form of government" with a presidential republic that features a strong and authoritative parliament.
The ballots ask a single question: “Do you accept the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the draft of which was published in the mass media on Feb. 12, 2026?” as reported by local sources. For the vote to be valid, more than half of eligible voters—approximately 6.2 million people—must cast ballots. The Central Referendum Commission is required to announce the official results by March 21, no later than seven days after voting concludes.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on Feb. 11 calling for the national referendum to take place on March 15. Speaking at a government meeting, Tokayev described the draft Constitution as including "important progressive norms." He added that its adoption "will give a powerful impetus to the development of Kazakhstan and will help realize the potential of every citizen."
Tokayev further stated that the new Constitution would replace the current "super-presidential form of government" with a presidential republic that features a strong and authoritative parliament.
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