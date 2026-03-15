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Formula 1 Scraps April Bahrain, Saudi Races
(MENAFN) Formula 1 announced early Sunday that the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix scheduled for April will not be held due to increasing tensions in the Middle East linked to the US-Israeli war with Iran.
According to statements cited in reports, organizers reviewed several possible alternatives but ultimately concluded that no replacement races would be arranged during April.
“The Formula 2, Formula 3 and F1 ACADEMY rounds will also not take place during their scheduled times. The decision has been taken in full consultation with the FIA (Federal Internationale de l‘Automobile) and respective promoters,” the statement said.
Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula One Group, said the choice was difficult but necessary considering the current situation in the region.
“Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are incredibly important to the ecosystem of our racing season, and I look forward to returning to both as soon as circumstances allow,” said Mohammed Ben Sulayem.
Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, chief executive of the Bahrain International Circuit, voiced support for the decision and thanked the governing body and the wider Formula 1 community. He added that Bahrain hopes to host fans again when the championship returns.
Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al‑Abdullah Al‑Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and the Saudi Motorsport Company, said the Kingdom respects Formula 1’s scheduling decision for 2026 and stressed the ongoing partnership between Saudi Arabia and the racing series.
The cancellations come amid intensifying regional tensions following joint military strikes by Israel and the United States against Iran on Feb. 28, an operation that reportedly resulted in around 1,200 deaths, including Ali Khamenei. Since then, hostilities across the region have continued to escalate.
According to statements cited in reports, organizers reviewed several possible alternatives but ultimately concluded that no replacement races would be arranged during April.
“The Formula 2, Formula 3 and F1 ACADEMY rounds will also not take place during their scheduled times. The decision has been taken in full consultation with the FIA (Federal Internationale de l‘Automobile) and respective promoters,” the statement said.
Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula One Group, said the choice was difficult but necessary considering the current situation in the region.
“Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are incredibly important to the ecosystem of our racing season, and I look forward to returning to both as soon as circumstances allow,” said Mohammed Ben Sulayem.
Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, chief executive of the Bahrain International Circuit, voiced support for the decision and thanked the governing body and the wider Formula 1 community. He added that Bahrain hopes to host fans again when the championship returns.
Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al‑Abdullah Al‑Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and the Saudi Motorsport Company, said the Kingdom respects Formula 1’s scheduling decision for 2026 and stressed the ongoing partnership between Saudi Arabia and the racing series.
The cancellations come amid intensifying regional tensions following joint military strikes by Israel and the United States against Iran on Feb. 28, an operation that reportedly resulted in around 1,200 deaths, including Ali Khamenei. Since then, hostilities across the region have continued to escalate.
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