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Turkish FM Consults Spanish, Singaporean Counterparts
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held discussions on Friday with his counterparts from Spain and Singapore concerning the ongoing war in the Middle East.
Turkish diplomatic sources reported that Fidan conducted separate phone calls with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares and Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. During these talks, both ministers expressed solidarity with Türkiye in light of ballistic munitions fired into its airspace.
Earlier, Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry confirmed that a missile launched from Iran into Turkish airspace was intercepted by NATO air and missile defense systems stationed in the Eastern Mediterranean. This marked the third such interception since the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran on February 28, which resulted in around 1,300 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran has since retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.
Turkish diplomatic sources reported that Fidan conducted separate phone calls with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares and Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. During these talks, both ministers expressed solidarity with Türkiye in light of ballistic munitions fired into its airspace.
Earlier, Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry confirmed that a missile launched from Iran into Turkish airspace was intercepted by NATO air and missile defense systems stationed in the Eastern Mediterranean. This marked the third such interception since the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran on February 28, which resulted in around 1,300 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran has since retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.
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