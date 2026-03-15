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Fires Ignite in Central Israel After Iranian Missile Debris Lands
(MENAFN) Fires broke out across several cities in central Israel on Sunday after debris from an Iranian missile strike fell in the region, according to reports.
Rescue teams were deployed to Holon, Rishon Lezion, and Bnei Brak, as noted by local media. Most of the missiles were intercepted, but fragments still reached populated areas in central Israel.
Israel’s emergency medical service, Magen David Adom, stated on the social media platform X that initial reports indicated no injuries from the missile debris.
Earlier in the day, the Israeli military reported detecting additional missile launches from Iran, with defense systems actively working to intercept the incoming projectiles.
Tensions in the region have escalated since a joint US and Israeli strike against Iran on Feb. 28, which Iranian authorities say has resulted in around 1,300 deaths and over 10,000 injuries. Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets.
Rescue teams were deployed to Holon, Rishon Lezion, and Bnei Brak, as noted by local media. Most of the missiles were intercepted, but fragments still reached populated areas in central Israel.
Israel’s emergency medical service, Magen David Adom, stated on the social media platform X that initial reports indicated no injuries from the missile debris.
Earlier in the day, the Israeli military reported detecting additional missile launches from Iran, with defense systems actively working to intercept the incoming projectiles.
Tensions in the region have escalated since a joint US and Israeli strike against Iran on Feb. 28, which Iranian authorities say has resulted in around 1,300 deaths and over 10,000 injuries. Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets.
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