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UN Calls for Safe Passage of Humanitarian Aid Through Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) The UN’s humanitarian chief on Friday called for unhindered access for humanitarian shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, warning that disruptions in the vital waterway could severely hinder global aid operations.
“Humanitarian supply chains are fragile. When routes close and costs surge, the help we can deliver shrinks – and the people who need it most are the ones who lose it first,” Tom Fletcher, UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, said in a statement.
Fletcher stressed the urgency, adding, “So my message to the parties to the conflict and all those with influence over them is simple: humanitarian cargo must be allowed to pass safely through the Strait of Hormuz.” He cautioned that the effects of the US-Israeli war with Iran extend far beyond the Middle East, impacting markets, shipping routes, and global food prices.
“The impact on our lifesaving humanitarian work will be immense. Millions of people are at risk,” Fletcher said. Rising fuel costs have increased shipping expenses, and disruptions to air and maritime transport have slowed the movement of personnel and aid, potentially causing “six-month delays” for critical supplies.
Since Israel and the US launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, at least 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have been killed, with hostilities continuing to escalate. Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US forces, effectively closing the strategic Strait of Hormuz since around March 1.
“Humanitarian supply chains are fragile. When routes close and costs surge, the help we can deliver shrinks – and the people who need it most are the ones who lose it first,” Tom Fletcher, UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, said in a statement.
Fletcher stressed the urgency, adding, “So my message to the parties to the conflict and all those with influence over them is simple: humanitarian cargo must be allowed to pass safely through the Strait of Hormuz.” He cautioned that the effects of the US-Israeli war with Iran extend far beyond the Middle East, impacting markets, shipping routes, and global food prices.
“The impact on our lifesaving humanitarian work will be immense. Millions of people are at risk,” Fletcher said. Rising fuel costs have increased shipping expenses, and disruptions to air and maritime transport have slowed the movement of personnel and aid, potentially causing “six-month delays” for critical supplies.
Since Israel and the US launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, at least 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have been killed, with hostilities continuing to escalate. Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US forces, effectively closing the strategic Strait of Hormuz since around March 1.
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