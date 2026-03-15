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Israel Plans International Force Deployment in Gaza
(MENAFN) Israel is reportedly preparing to station an international force in the Gaza Strip beginning in May, as part of a plan proposed by former US President Donald Trump, according to reports from Israel’s public broadcaster KAN.
The force is expected to include approximately 5,000 troops from Indonesia, along with smaller contingents from Kazakhstan, Morocco, Albania, and Kosovo, with operations potentially starting on May 1.
Initially, the troops would be positioned around a Palestinian city under construction in the Rafah area of southern Gaza, supported by the United Arab Emirates, before gradually expanding to other parts of the territory.
Reports indicate that military delegations from participating countries are expected to visit Israel within the next two weeks to conduct reconnaissance tours in Gaza prior to the deployment.
The force is also anticipated to extend its presence near what Israeli media refer to as the “yellow line,” a temporary boundary within Gaza where Israeli forces have pulled back under a ceasefire, separating zones under Israeli control from areas designated for Palestinian residence.
Hundreds of foreign troops are reportedly scheduled to travel to Jordan next month for training before entering Gaza as part of the international mission.
Preparations for the arrival of Indonesian troops as part of the stabilization force were reported by Israeli media on Feb. 9. This initiative is part of the broader plan to end the Gaza conflict, which the White House outlined on Jan. 16, establishing governance structures including a Board of Peace, a Gaza Executive Council, a National Committee for Gaza Administration, and an international stabilization force.
The stabilization force is tasked with overseeing security operations in Gaza, disarming armed groups, and ensuring the safe delivery of humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials.
The force is expected to include approximately 5,000 troops from Indonesia, along with smaller contingents from Kazakhstan, Morocco, Albania, and Kosovo, with operations potentially starting on May 1.
Initially, the troops would be positioned around a Palestinian city under construction in the Rafah area of southern Gaza, supported by the United Arab Emirates, before gradually expanding to other parts of the territory.
Reports indicate that military delegations from participating countries are expected to visit Israel within the next two weeks to conduct reconnaissance tours in Gaza prior to the deployment.
The force is also anticipated to extend its presence near what Israeli media refer to as the “yellow line,” a temporary boundary within Gaza where Israeli forces have pulled back under a ceasefire, separating zones under Israeli control from areas designated for Palestinian residence.
Hundreds of foreign troops are reportedly scheduled to travel to Jordan next month for training before entering Gaza as part of the international mission.
Preparations for the arrival of Indonesian troops as part of the stabilization force were reported by Israeli media on Feb. 9. This initiative is part of the broader plan to end the Gaza conflict, which the White House outlined on Jan. 16, establishing governance structures including a Board of Peace, a Gaza Executive Council, a National Committee for Gaza Administration, and an international stabilization force.
The stabilization force is tasked with overseeing security operations in Gaza, disarming armed groups, and ensuring the safe delivery of humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials.
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