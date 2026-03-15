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BIST 100 Ends Week Lower Amid Mixed Market Activity
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s main stock index, the BIST 100, closed the week at 13,092.93 points on Friday, marking a daily decline of 1.45%.
The index opened at 13,253.33 points but fell 193.19 points from Thursday’s closing level. During the day, it reached a low of 12,944.68 points and a high of 13,259.08 points. The total market capitalization of the BIST 100 was approximately 12.8 trillion Turkish liras ($290.6 billion), with a trading volume of 145 billion liras ($3.29 billion).
Among the index components, 26 stocks posted gains while 73 registered declines compared with the previous close. Gold was trading at $5,030.35 per ounce, and Brent crude futures stood at $99.2 per barrel as of 7 p.m. local time (1600 GMT).
Currency rates showed the US dollar at 44.1895 Turkish liras, the euro at 50.6600, and the British pound at 58.5750.
The index opened at 13,253.33 points but fell 193.19 points from Thursday’s closing level. During the day, it reached a low of 12,944.68 points and a high of 13,259.08 points. The total market capitalization of the BIST 100 was approximately 12.8 trillion Turkish liras ($290.6 billion), with a trading volume of 145 billion liras ($3.29 billion).
Among the index components, 26 stocks posted gains while 73 registered declines compared with the previous close. Gold was trading at $5,030.35 per ounce, and Brent crude futures stood at $99.2 per barrel as of 7 p.m. local time (1600 GMT).
Currency rates showed the US dollar at 44.1895 Turkish liras, the euro at 50.6600, and the British pound at 58.5750.
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