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Thousands Rally for Palestine Near US Consulate in Toronto
(MENAFN) Around 4,500 people gathered on Saturday in downtown Toronto to demonstrate in support of Palestinians, holding a protest outside the US Consulate.
The rally, organized as part of the annual Al-Quds Day observance, proceeded after a judge declined a last-minute request by the Ontario government to prohibit the event.
A significant police presence surrounded the gathering, though authorities reported only two arrests during the protest, one of which involved a counter-protester. Participants carried Palestinian and Iranian flags while chanting slogans such as “Free Palestine,” according to reports.
Several advocacy groups, including the National Council of Canadian Muslims, challenged the proposed ban in court, saying their goal was “to defend civil liberties of the right to protest and to push back on anti-Palestinian racism.”
Provincial authorities filed their legal motion shortly after noon on Saturday in an attempt to halt the demonstration.
“We were pleased to see the court in this case uphold the importance of charter-protected freedoms by dismissing the application,” the NCCM said in a statement.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford had argued that the gathering should not proceed, claiming the rally was “a breeding ground for hate and antisemitism.”
The legal dispute came days after a shooting incident near the United States Consulate General Toronto early Tuesday.
However, Robert Centa, the judge presiding over the case, rejected the government’s request, stating there was “insufficient evidence” to justify granting police the authority sought through the court order.
“The court expects the participants not to engage in any criminal or tortious activity during the protest,” the judge said, according to reports.
The rally, organized as part of the annual Al-Quds Day observance, proceeded after a judge declined a last-minute request by the Ontario government to prohibit the event.
A significant police presence surrounded the gathering, though authorities reported only two arrests during the protest, one of which involved a counter-protester. Participants carried Palestinian and Iranian flags while chanting slogans such as “Free Palestine,” according to reports.
Several advocacy groups, including the National Council of Canadian Muslims, challenged the proposed ban in court, saying their goal was “to defend civil liberties of the right to protest and to push back on anti-Palestinian racism.”
Provincial authorities filed their legal motion shortly after noon on Saturday in an attempt to halt the demonstration.
“We were pleased to see the court in this case uphold the importance of charter-protected freedoms by dismissing the application,” the NCCM said in a statement.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford had argued that the gathering should not proceed, claiming the rally was “a breeding ground for hate and antisemitism.”
The legal dispute came days after a shooting incident near the United States Consulate General Toronto early Tuesday.
However, Robert Centa, the judge presiding over the case, rejected the government’s request, stating there was “insufficient evidence” to justify granting police the authority sought through the court order.
“The court expects the participants not to engage in any criminal or tortious activity during the protest,” the judge said, according to reports.
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