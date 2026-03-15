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Baykar Unveils New K2 Kamikaze Drone Featuring AI Capabilities
(MENAFN) Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar revealed its latest kamikaze UAV, the K2, on Saturday in a promotional video set to Dmitri Shostakovich’s Waltz No. 2. The drone features advanced artificial intelligence systems for autonomous swarm flight, navigation, targeting, and engagement.
The K2 has a range of over 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles), carries a 200-kilogram (440-pound) warhead, and has a maximum takeoff weight of 800 kilograms. It can launch from short or unprepared strips and is designed for multiple deployments.
Baykar, known for UAVs like the Bayraktar TB2, Bayraktar Akinci, Bayraktar TB3, and Bayraktar Kizilelma, showcased the K2 performing coordinated maneuvers in formation, highlighting its autonomous capabilities. The iconic Waltz No. 2, with its blend of cabaret cheer and melancholic undertones, provides the soundtrack for the drone’s demonstration.
The K2 has a range of over 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles), carries a 200-kilogram (440-pound) warhead, and has a maximum takeoff weight of 800 kilograms. It can launch from short or unprepared strips and is designed for multiple deployments.
Baykar, known for UAVs like the Bayraktar TB2, Bayraktar Akinci, Bayraktar TB3, and Bayraktar Kizilelma, showcased the K2 performing coordinated maneuvers in formation, highlighting its autonomous capabilities. The iconic Waltz No. 2, with its blend of cabaret cheer and melancholic undertones, provides the soundtrack for the drone’s demonstration.
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