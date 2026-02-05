Kinaxis Introduces Maestro Agent Studio, Unlocking Next Level Decision Making Through Composable AI Agents

MENAFN - AETOSWire) BUSINESS WIRE ) -- KinaxisInc. (TSX: KXS), the leader in supply chain orchestration, today announced Maestro Agent Studio, making the next phase of its AI agent strategy available to customers following the launch of prebuilt Maestro Agents. Maestro Agent Studio gives supply chain teams a no-code way to compose AI agents grounded in their real operating context, using the same data, workflows, and tools planners already rely on, so agents drive real-world outcomes.

Built into the Kinaxis Maestro® platform, Maestro Agent Studio enables supply chain teams and leaders to apply their expertise across every day and high-impact supply chain decisions without relying on manual, repetitive tasks or custom code development. Maestro Agent Studio is designed to work with leading large language models, including OpenAI's GPT and Google Gemini, while keeping agent behavior anchored in Maestro's trusted data, intelligence, and governance.

The reality facing supply chain leaders

Supply chain teams make decisions in environments where not every action can be predefined. Some actions are best handled through simple, rule-based automation, while others require reasoning and judgment to adapt as conditions change - without losing alignment to business intent.

Despite widespread AI adoption, research shows that only about one in five organizations can use AI to support real-time decision-making today. Maestro Agent Studio helps close this gap by complementing Kinaxis' existing decision automation capabilities with intelligent agents that can reason across diverse conditions and tap into automated workflows to take action. Together, automation and agents provide a practical foundation for more autonomous supply chain operations, delivering faster, better decisions without sacrificing confidence.

“AI creates real value in supply chains when people can shape how decisions are made and keep them aligned as conditions change,” said Andrew Bell, Chief Product Officer at Kinaxis.“With Maestro Agent Studio, we're giving customers the freedom to create their own agents, so AI works the way their supply chain does. Because those agents are built on the same platform, data, and intelligence that teams already rely on every day, customers don't need to rework or prepare their data before using AI and can adapt decisions with confidence as conditions change.”

Operating inside concurrent orchestration

Agents created with Maestro Agent Studio operate within Maestro's concurrent supply chain environment, helping teams evaluate trade-offs and coordinate decisions and actions as business conditions change. They can:



Evaluate priorities, constraints, and trade-offs to keep decisions aligned

Recommend and coordinate actions based on current operating conditions to accelerate response and execution Apply clear reasoning and guardrails with human-in-the-loop oversight to maintain trust and control

For example, organizations are configuring agents that analyze forecast quality and demand signals across business units to identify opportunities for incremental orders and recommend improved forecasting approaches. Another agent analyzes delays in demand to help planners understand how those delays affect production and distribution and determine mitigation strategies.

“Adding agents to mature enterprise software can significantly expand what those systems are able to do,” said Robert Kugel, Executive Director at ISG Research.“This is especially valuable for operational use cases that require orchestration across people, processes, and complex data. In supply chains, where organizations must balance planning, execution, and day-to-day decisions, agent-based approaches can help teams act with greater consistency and confidence.”

Looking ahead: expanding agentic orchestration

Building on the extensive library of agent-enabled tools already available across Maestro, Maestro Agent Studio expands what customers can compose and operate through platform-native agents. Later in 2026, Kinaxis plans to extend these capabilities further with innovations designed to deepen agentic orchestration across the supply chain, including:



Orchestrator agents that coordinate and sequence multiple agents across concurrent supply chain workflows

Secure connections between Maestro Agents and external agents and systems, preserving shared context, governance, and human oversight Expanded shared data context and semantics, enabling agents to reason consistently across larger data sets and analytical environments as the platform continues to scale

Together, these capabilities reflect Kinaxis' long-term vision for agentic AI of moving beyond individual agents to coordinated, interoperable systems that enable faster action with confidence, without sacrificing control or trust.

