Paragonix Kidneyvault® System Enables Reallocation Of Donor Kidney After Late Decline And Extended Ischemic Time

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advanced hypothermic perfusion technology enabled the preservation and reallocation of a donor kidney following an unexpected late-stage decline, providing a life-saving organ to a patient in need

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paragonix Technologies, a pioneer in organ transplant technologies and services, today announced a donor kidney case in which the Paragonix KidneyVault ® Portable Renal Perfusion Syste enabled the safe preservation and successful reallocation of a donor kidney after an unexpected decline at an out-of-state transplant center. Despite prolonged ischemic time, multiple handoffs, and two commercial flights, KidneyVault maintained stable hypothermic preservation, preventing discard and ultimately resulting in a successful transplantation into a waiting patient.

The donor kidney was recovered in Salt Lake City, Utah, by DonorConnect, an organ procurement organization (OPO), and traveled more than 500 miles to a California transplant center, arriving on the KidneyVault system via commercial flight. The donor kidney was quickly allocated due to the intended recipient's status as a high calculated Panel Reactive Antibody (cPRA) recipient. cPRA plays a crucial role in determining the compatibility between a transplant candidate and potential kidney donors. A high cPRA value indicates that the recipient has a high level of antibodies against potential donors, making it more challenging to find a suitable match.

Upon its arrival at the transplant center, the organ was unfortunately declined and DonorConnect stepped in quickly to begin reallocation. The kidney remained onsite in California for approximately 10.5 hours and KidneyVault maintained continuous, self-regulated perfusion without the need for re-icing or manual pressure control during this time, preserving organ viability despite the unexpected change in plans.

When an organ is declined after arrival at a recipient center, OPOs face increasing time pressure and logistical hurdles as ischemic time continues to accumulate, and an organ loses its viability for transplant. The KidneyVault perfusion system's portability and automated hypothermia control were essential in enabling reallocation in this case, supporting continued organ utilization in a scenario that traditionally carries a high discard risk.

“Late declines present some of the greatest challenges for OPOs, as they often put the organ at significant risk of discard,” said Carrie Poole, Director of Organ Utilization at DonorConnect.“The stability provided by the KidneyVault system gave us critical time and flexibility, ultimately allowing this organ to be reallocated and transplanted successfully.”

The kidney was subsequently reallocated and returned to Utah on a second commercial flight. Across the entire sequence - recovery, prolonged holding time, two commercial air segments, and final transport - the KidneyVault system provided 25 hours and 15 minutes of continuous perfusion, contributing to a total cold ischemic time of 29 hours and 17 minutes before transplantation.

