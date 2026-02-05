Access Appoints Aditya Udas As Its New Chief Revenue Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key strategic role positioned to drive expanded growth and optimized go-to-market initiatives

PEABODY, Mass., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access, a global, privately-held integrated information management solutions provider, today announced that Aditya Udas has joined the company as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Aditya's chief responsibilities at Access include leading the global sales, marketing and client care organizations to enable expanded growth and continually optimized go-to-market execution across the portfolio of integrated records management and archival solutions.

Aditya brings deep, highly relevant experience in customer-focused sales leadership, managed services, and information management technologies to Access. Most recently, he served as a Sector Leader at DXC Technology, where he led complex modernization and managed-services programs to drive cloud, data, and platform transformation. He has also held other commercial and revenue leadership positions at companies including a high-growth third-party risk management (TPRM) startup, and at Iron Mountain's Digital Business Unit.

Aditya earned a Master of Science degree in Information Management from Syracuse University and a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Computer Science from the University of Pune, India.



Aditya commented,“I'm thrilled to join an industry leader that is redefining how organizations manage, protect, and unlock the value of their information. Access has built an exceptional foundation of customer trust and consistent growth, and I'm excited to help accelerate that momentum alongside an outstanding leadership team. I look forward to partnering closely with our customers to solve their most complex regulatory, compliance, and archiving challenges while helping them leverage their data strategically in the age of AI. Leveraging Access' innovative, award-winning solutions together with the expertise of our team members and partners, we have a tremendous opportunity to drive the next chapter of growth and meaningful impact across the industry.”

“We are pleased to welcome Aditya to Access and appreciate his proven expertise and impressive track record as we focus on the company's next phase of growth,” said Tony Skarupa, Access CEO.“Aditya's experience complements our strategic initiatives as we continue to build and optimize our industry-leading integrated records platform and evolve and expand our electronic records archiving solutions. We look forward to Aditya's positive impact on customers, employees and our communities.”

