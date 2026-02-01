403
Robert College Trustee Seeks Donations, Advice from Jeffrey Epstein
(MENAFN) Documents show that a member of Robert College’s Board of Trustees contacted the late US financier Jeffrey Epstein seeking donations and fundraising guidance.
The emails were part of investigation files on Epstein released on Friday, which have reignited public discussion following the partial disclosure of the documents by the US Department of Justice.
One email, dated Nov. 7, 2014, was sent by Landon Thomas Jr., a Robert College board member and journalist, to Epstein. Thomas Jr. outlined the school’s history and mission, describing its role as increasingly significant amid what he called a more conservative social and political climate in Türkiye.
"In today’s Turkey where influence of conservative Islam is creeping more and more into social life/education system, the mission of RC has never been more important, and its celebrating its 150 anniversary this year," he wrote.
Thomas Jr. asked for Epstein’s advice on whether to approach the Gates Foundation for donations, explaining that the school was working to raise awareness of its mission in what he described as an unsupportive political environment.
“Turkey, post the ISIS phenomenon, is taking a very conservative turn and we on the board are redoubling our efforts to let people know how important RC has become in this environment and under a government that does not think too highly of its mission," he added.
The correspondence also noted that Robert College’s headmaster would be in New York and offered to arrange a meeting with Epstein if he wished.
