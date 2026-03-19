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Russian Forces Attack Odesa Overnight, Three Civilians Injured

Russian Forces Attack Odesa Overnight, Three Civilians Injured


2026-03-19 03:03:00
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing Odesa Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper on Telegra.

“Overnight, enemy drones attacked the Odesa region again. In Odesa, the strike caused damage and fires in residential buildings across three city districts. Three people were injured, and three residents were rescued from blocked apartments,” Kiper said.

According to him, one Shahed-type drone hit a high-rise building, partially destroying several apartments, the façade, and windows.

The strike also hit the premises of a municipal enterprise, damaging some equipment and 11 vehicles.

All fires were extinguished by emergency services.

Emergency and municipal teams continue to work at the sites, clearing the aftermath.

Law enforcement agencies are documenting another war crime committed by the aggressor against civilians in the Odesa region.

Read also: Russian drone attack damages shopping mall in Kyiv

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on the night of March 18, Russian forces attacked the Odesa region with drones, damaging critical infrastructure and equipment.

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