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Projectile Debris Strikes West Bank Beauty Salon, Killing Four Women
(MENAFN) Four Palestinian women were killed and six others injured late Wednesday when debris from a projectile struck a beauty salon in the occupied West Bank, according to reports.
The Palestine Red Crescent Society said its teams transported the victims to a nearby hospital for treatment.
As stated by reports, security sources in the West Bank noted that the origin of the projectile has not yet been determined, and specialized teams are examining the remnants to identify its source.
The Israeli military issued a statement attributing the incident to an Iranian cluster munition that fell during a recent exchange of fire between Israel and Iran, warning that additional cluster submunitions landed in nearby areas. Palestinian officials have not confirmed this assessment, and no independent verification has been reported.
The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that missile fragments fell in multiple locations across Hebron province. A correspondent said loud explosions were heard shortly after sirens sounded and Israel’s Home Front Command announced missiles had been launched from Iran.
The attacks come amid escalating regional tensions since a joint US-Israeli military campaign against Iran began on February 28, reportedly resulting in around 1,300 deaths, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
The Palestine Red Crescent Society said its teams transported the victims to a nearby hospital for treatment.
As stated by reports, security sources in the West Bank noted that the origin of the projectile has not yet been determined, and specialized teams are examining the remnants to identify its source.
The Israeli military issued a statement attributing the incident to an Iranian cluster munition that fell during a recent exchange of fire between Israel and Iran, warning that additional cluster submunitions landed in nearby areas. Palestinian officials have not confirmed this assessment, and no independent verification has been reported.
The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that missile fragments fell in multiple locations across Hebron province. A correspondent said loud explosions were heard shortly after sirens sounded and Israel’s Home Front Command announced missiles had been launched from Iran.
The attacks come amid escalating regional tensions since a joint US-Israeli military campaign against Iran began on February 28, reportedly resulting in around 1,300 deaths, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
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