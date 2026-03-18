Next Milestone In HIMA's International Expansion: Official Opening Of New Entities In Colombia And Peru

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The HIMA Group, a leading global provider of safety-related automation solutions for the process and railway industries, continues to expand its footprint in Latin America with the official opening celebrations of its new entities in Lima, Peru, on March 3 and Bogotá, Colombia, on March 5, 2026. Both events were marked by executive exchange sessions with customers and partners from the oil and gas, chemical, and petrochemical industries.

The celebrations were accompanied by technical lectures highlighting the advantages of digitalization in process safety, including the growing importance of operational technology (OT) security in increasingly connected industrial environments, as well as the HIMA Group's long-term commitment to the LATAM region.

With its abundant raw material deposits, expanding industrial base, and ongoing investments in energy and process infrastructure, Latin America presents substantial growth opportunities for both greenfield and brownfield projects. HIMA is strategically positioned to capitalize on this potential, supported by dedicated local teams ready to LATAM customers in delivering and implementing best-in-class safety solutions.

HIMA has been active in the region in collaboration with partners since 1995 and has built up an extensive installed base of safety systems across numerous projects. Following the establishment of its legal entity in Argentina in 2021, and in Colombia and Peru in 2025, this executive exchange marks the next milestone in strengthening the company's presence in the region.

Today, local HIMA safety experts provide sales, engineering, project management, and comprehensive after-sales services, including long-term maintenance contracts across all key markets, supported by the global HIMA organization. Where the company does not maintain a direct presence, it relies on a strong network of 14 trusted partners across Latin America, all certified through the HIMA Partner Program to ensure consistent expertise, quality, and service throughout the region.

Jörg de la Motte, CEO of the HIMA Group, said:“This milestone is a key step in our strategic expansion in Latin America and reinforces our ambition to build long-term partnerships while delivering digitalized functional safety solutions that create sustainable added value for our customers.”

The Colombian location will play a central role in regional market development and project management and will serve as a hub for the region. The Lima office will focus on customer projects in Peru and neighbouring countries and will provide local contacts for engineering, commissioning, and service.

Brenda Moreno, Director Region Latin America, stated:“Through our entities in Colombia and Peru, together with our established presence in Argentina, we are further consolidating our footprint in Latin America and enhancing our ability to support customers with strong local engineering and service capabilities. Our priority is clear: delivering consistent quality, fostering trusted partnerships, and demonstrating a long-term commitment to safer and more secure operations across the region.”

With more than 50 years of safety expertise and over 50,000 safety systems installed worldwide, HIMA is positioning itself in Latin America as a reliable partner for safe, available, and future-proof industrial plants. The safety expert will continue to expand its regional team and deepen cooperation with system integrators in Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Venezuela, and Mexico.