Rain, Snow Bring Back Winter Chill To Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A fresh spell of rain in the plains and snowfall in higher reaches on Wednesday brought back a sharp winter chill across the Kashmir Valley, disrupting normal life and pulling temperatures below seasonal averages.

Intermittent rainfall lashed Srinagar and several other parts of the Valley through the day, while upper reaches, including Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pir Ki Gali along the Mughal Road, received fresh snowfall, adding to the cold conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sudden shift in weather follows a relatively dry and warmer spell earlier this month, with the Valley now witnessing cloudy skies, persistent precipitation, and gusty winds, reviving conditions typical of peak winter.

Officials at the Meteorological Centre Srinagar said the change is due to an active western disturbance affecting the region.“Widespread cloud cover with light to moderate rainfall in the plains and snowfall in higher altitudes is expected. The weather will remain generally unstable till March 20, with intermittent rain or snow likely at many places, particularly during evening and night hours,” an official said.

The wet spell has significantly impacted daily life, with damp and chilly conditions forcing people back into winter clothing.“It had started feeling like spring, but now it feels like winter again,” said a resident in Srinagar.

Temperatures across the Valley have dropped noticeably. Srinagar recorded a maximum of 14.9°C on Tuesday, more than one degree below normal, while other stations also reported below-average daytime temperatures. Cloud cover has led to colder days, although nights have remained relatively warmer.

Higher reaches have been witnessing intermittent snowfall since Sunday, with forecasts indicating moderate to heavy snowfall in parts of south Kashmir and the Chenab Valley. The Meteorological Department has also warned of thunder, gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph, and isolated hailstorms through March 20.

Authorities have issued advisories, particularly for mountainous areas and key routes, where fresh snowfall could lead to slippery conditions and temporary disruptions.

Farmers have been advised to suspend agricultural operations until March 20 due to the prevailing weather conditions. However, the precipitation has brought some relief, replenishing soil moisture after a prolonged dry spell and supporting upcoming agricultural activities.

Read Also Wet Spell Persists in Kashmir Valley Weather Likely To Stay Wet in Kashmir Till Mar 20: MeT

The weather department has forecast gradual improvement after March 20. However, another wet spell is likely between March 26 and 28, with scattered rain in the plains and snowfall in higher reaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

March typically marks the transition to spring in Kashmir, but the current conditions underline the Valley's unpredictable weather, with winter making an untimely return.