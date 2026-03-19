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US President Issues Warning on Further Attacks in Iran, Qatar
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that Israel will not carry out additional strikes on Iran’s South Pars gas field unless Tehran retaliates, while cautioning that any further attacks on Qatar’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure could trigger a US-led response to destroy the entire facility.
Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social: “The United States knew nothing about this particular attack (on the South Pars field), and the country of Qatar was in no way, shape, or form, involved with it, nor did it have any idea that it was going to happen.”
His statement appeared to conflict with previous reports suggesting that Washington was aware of the strike in advance but did not participate. Trump claimed that Iran had “unjustifiably and unfairly” targeted part of Qatar's LNG facility in Ras Laffan Industrial City without recognizing that the US and Qatar had no involvement.
Describing Israel’s action at South Pars, he said the strike represented a “violent lash out” driven by anger, affecting only “a relatively small section” of the gas field.
Trump issued a stark warning that any repeat attack on Qatar’s LNG infrastructure would lead the US to “massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field” at a scale Iran has “never seen or witnessed before,” whether or not Israel participates. He emphasized that while he preferred to avoid authorizing such destruction due to long-term consequences for Iran, he would not hesitate to act if necessary.
Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social: “The United States knew nothing about this particular attack (on the South Pars field), and the country of Qatar was in no way, shape, or form, involved with it, nor did it have any idea that it was going to happen.”
His statement appeared to conflict with previous reports suggesting that Washington was aware of the strike in advance but did not participate. Trump claimed that Iran had “unjustifiably and unfairly” targeted part of Qatar's LNG facility in Ras Laffan Industrial City without recognizing that the US and Qatar had no involvement.
Describing Israel’s action at South Pars, he said the strike represented a “violent lash out” driven by anger, affecting only “a relatively small section” of the gas field.
Trump issued a stark warning that any repeat attack on Qatar’s LNG infrastructure would lead the US to “massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field” at a scale Iran has “never seen or witnessed before,” whether or not Israel participates. He emphasized that while he preferred to avoid authorizing such destruction due to long-term consequences for Iran, he would not hesitate to act if necessary.
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