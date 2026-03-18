BJP Leaders In Bizarre Race To Stoop Low: Supriya Shrinate On Kangana

Congress Leaders Slam Kangana Ranaut

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over her 'tapori' remark on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that there is a "bizarre competition" within the BJP over making offensive statements.

Speaking to reporters, Shrinate said that leaders in the BJP are competing over "who can stoop the lowest in their speech" and make the "most vile" and "absurd" remarks. Targeting Ranaut, she said the actor-turned-politician has a history of making "outlandish remarks" and alleged that her statements have worsened.

"There seems to be a bizarre competition within the BJP: who can stoop the lowest in their speech, who can make the most vile remarks, who can issue the most absurd statements, and who can make the most offensive comments. Kangana has always been prone to making outlandish remarks; now that she has joined this race, she is spouting even more nonsense than usual. I do not wish to dig up her past, but judging by the nature of the statements she is currently making, she is in dire need of a psychiatrist, as her condition appears to be becoming incurable", she said.

Congress leader Jothimani also took a jibe at the BJP MP, saying that she might need "medical help" with the kind of statements she is saying. "I think Kangana Ranaut needs some urgent medical help. Something is terribly wrong with her. Maybe because her movies are not doing well, she might be in some kind of depression. That is why she's making these kinds of statements. She's someone who does not have any understanding of politics or the public," the Congress leader told ANI.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also condemned the remarks. "There could be personal or political disagreements, but saying something like this for Rahul ji is wrong. I have seen Rahul ji's commitment towards the upliftment of women and respecting them. It is a bit funny to put such allegations on a person who comes from a family full of women leadership," Chaturvedi said while outside Parliament.

Kangana's 'Tapori' Remark and Bureaucrats' Letter

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged behaviour with other parliamentarians, accusing the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha of "heckling" those giving interviews.

Speaking with ANI, Ranaut said, "We, the women, get very uncomfortable seeing the way he (Rahul Gandhi) conducts himself. He walks in like a 'tapori' and heckles those giving interviews. He should see the conduct and behaviour of his sister, which is very good. Rahul Gandhi himself is a shame."

Open Letter Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi

Her remarks come after 84 former bureaucrats, 116 veterans and four lawyers wrote an open letter, asking Rahul Gandhi to apologise over the incident of him having tea and biscuits at the Makar Dwar entrance to Parliament. Led by the former Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid, the signatories stated that the March 12 incident was "deeply concerning" and reflected "conscious disregard for parliamentary authority."

Speaking with ANI, SP Vaid said that Rahul Gandhi's behaviour in Parliament is not becoming of a Leader of the Opposition and shows a "sense of entitlement and arrogance". "84 former bureaucrats, 116 veterans and former lawyers have addressed this letter to the public stating that Rahul Gandhi's behaviour in Parliament is not becoming of a Leader of the Opposition, which is a very responsible post. His behaviour shows a sense of entitlement and arrogance. He indulges in theatrics; he sits on the steps of the Parliament and sips tea amid slogannering. I think Rahul Gandhi does not understand the importance of the post of LoP," he said.

He demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi, urging him to fulfil the role of a responsible LoP. (ANI)

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