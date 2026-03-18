Mada Media Organises The Official Ceremony For The Agreement Granting The Naming Rights Of“National Paints” Station

636,873 passengers used the National Paints Station during 2025, while the number of people passing by the brand exceeded 12 million. This ceremony represents a strategic milestone within Mada Media's preparations to activate its exclusive mandate to sell naming rights for the Blue Line stations. Under the concession agreement with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Mada Media holds the exclusive right to sell the naming rights of 14 stations on the Blue Line, including the Emaar Properties Station, the iconic station in Dubai Creek Harbour.

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In a step that enhances the momentum of the Dubai Metro Stations Naming Rights Initiative

Dubai,March 2026: As part of Dubai's commitment to enhancing public-private partnerships and reinforcing its position as a global hub for innovative investment opportunities, Mada Media organized the official ceremony for granting the naming rights of“National Paints” Metro Station, formerly named“Jebel Ali,” on the Red Line of the Dubai Metro. The event was attended by officials from the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Mada Media, and Hypermedia, a subsidiary of W Group Holding responsible for attracting investors; in addition to representatives from National Paints, one of the leading regional and global paint manufacturers with a strong presence in the UAE and the wider region.

The event marks a significant milestone in Mada Media's strategy to attract investors for the naming rights of Dubai Metro's Blue Line stations, scheduled to be inaugurated on 9/9/2029, building on the success of the Red and Green Lines. In 2025, National Paints Station welcomed 636,873 passengers, while more than 12 million people passed by the brand, underscoring the high marketing value of naming rights. Mada Media, under an exclusive mandate from the RTA, manages the naming rights agreements for Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram stations, boosting investment opportunities in the OOH advertising sector.

This partnership reflects growing confidence in the long-term value of the naming rights initiative and its ability to attract national, regional, and global brands to benefit from a daily communication platform reaching millions of users, within an urban project regarded as a global benchmark in outdoor advertising. It also contributes to supporting economic growth and enhancing brand market value through association with Dubai's name and international standing.

Commenting on the occasion, Abdul Muhsen Ibrahim Kalbat, CEO of the Rail Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said:“Metro station naming rights agreements represent an advanced model of effective public–private partnership and contribute to the sustainability of the public transport system and enhancement of its operational efficiency, in line with the Government of Dubai's strategic directions to diversify revenue streams and develop innovative investment models. The formal ceremony to grant naming rights to National Paints Metro Station also reflects growing confidence in this initiative and the marketing value offered by Dubai Metro, which serves millions of passengers annually.”

Kalbat added:“At the Rail Agency, we are committed to applying the highest regulatory and operational standards across all naming rights agreements in a manner that preserves station identity, ensures ease of passenger movement, and enhances overall user experience. We also look forward to building on the successes achieved on the Red Line and Green Line in preparation for the next phase involving Blue Line stations, set to serve nine key areas expected to be home to one million residents by 2040. The line will also include the world's highest metro station, with a capacity of up to 160,000 passengers per day.”

For his part, Mansoor Al Sabahi, CEO of Mada Media, said:“Celebrating the granting of naming rights for a station on the Red Line reflects the rapid progress and growing confidence in the naming rights initiative. Each successful partnership today lays the foundation for a broader and more impactful phase with the launch of the Blue Line, which represents a unique strategic opportunity for investors seeking to expand their presence in one of the world's most dynamic cities. We are pleased to see leading national, regional, and global brands, such as National Paints, leverage this platform to strengthen their community presence. In 2025 alone, the brand recorded more than 47 million impressions with a reach rate of 25.78%, demonstrating the direct impact of naming rights in enabling brands to connect with millions of potential consumers daily.”

Samer Sayegh, Managing Director and Partner of National Paints, said:“For National Paints, this partnership goes beyond visibility. It is about strengthening our shared future with Dubai's dynamic urban fabric. By embedding our brand into the city's transit experience in this decade-long partnership, we continue to innovate and create coating solutions that align with the nation's vision from the UAE to the world.”

Habib Wehbe, Chairman and CEO of W Group Holding, added:“This partnership with National Paints goes beyond renaming a station; it embeds a brand that shapes places and inspires creativity daily at the heart of urban life.” He continued:“Through the world-class media and technology platform provided by Hypermedia, we are redefining how brands connect with a highly diverse urban audience moment by moment, around the clock. We are also committed to strengthening Dubai's reputation as a global hub for smart infrastructure and strategic brand experiences.”

Under the naming rights agreements, the investor's name appears on wayfinding signage inside and around the station, entrances and exits, escalators, digital systems and screens, public transport applications, and train audio announcements, ensuring integrated and sustained brand presence. With millions of passengers using the metro annually, Mada Media continues to invite major investors to capitalize on this exclusive opportunity to associate their brands with one of Dubai's most prominent infrastructure projects, in line with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 and enhancing the long-term value of their investments.

Facts & Figures:– Dubai Metro is a key pillar of the Emirate's public transport system.– The Blue Line will serve nine key areas expected to reach a population of one million by 2040.– More than 47 million impressions for the National Paints brand in 2025. About Mada Media:

Mada Media was established in September 2024 under Law No. (20) of 2024, issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The company was formed to manage and develop the Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising sector in Dubai and to support its growth through the creation of a unified framework procedures for advertising permits and contracts, as well as the provision of innovative investment opportunities aligned with the highest regulatory, technical, and beautification standards adopted by the Emirate. Mada Media also contributes to expanding innovative advertising spaces and elevating the out-of-home advertising landscape to new horizons.

Pursuant to a concession agreement, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Municipality have authorised Mada Media to oversee the issuance of outdoor advertising permits across Dubai, establish and operate a unified digital platform for managing and processing all types of out-of-home (OOH) advertising permits, and manage naming rights agreements for public transport stations, including the Metro and Dubai Tram, as well as various infrastructure assets across the Emirate.

Mada Media places strong emphasis on innovation and digital transformation, with the aim of shaping a modern, out-of-home advertising sector. This is achieved by ensuring compliance with regulatory procedures, adopting advanced technologies, and building and strengthening strategic partnerships with leading investors in the sector.