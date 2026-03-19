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Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,520 Over Past Day

Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,520 Over Past Day


2026-03-19 03:03:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

Russian forces have also lost: 11,786 (+0) tanks, 24,233 (+4) armored combat vehicles, 38,538 (+32) artillery systems, 1,691 (+3) multiple rocket launchers (MRLs), 1,333 (+0) air defense systems, 435 (+0) aircraft, 349 (+0) helicopters, 185,724 (+1,391) operational-tactical UAVs, 4,468 (+0) cruise missiles, 33 (+0) warships/boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 84,129 (+155) vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,092 (+1) pieces of special equipment.

The figures are being updated.

Read also: Ukrainian Drone Forces destroy rare Russian EW station Zhitel

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on March 18, there were 215 combat engagements between Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops on the front line.

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UkrinForm

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