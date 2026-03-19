Ukraine's Air Defenses Down 109 Out Of 133 Russian Drones Overnight
Starting 18:00 on Wednesday, March 18, Russia launched 133 strike drones, including Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types, from directions including Oryol, Shatalovo, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), and Hvardiiske (temporarily occupied Crimea), with roughly 70 of them being Shahed drones.
The aerial assault was countered by Ukrainian aviation, surface-to-air missile units, electronic warfare and drone units, and mobile fire teams of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 8:00 on Thursday, March 19, preliminary data indicate that air defense forces shot down or suppressed 109 drones across northern, southern, western, and eastern Ukraine.
Impacts were recorded from 20 strike drones at 11 locations, and wreckage from downed drones fell in seven locations.
The attack is ongoing, with several enemy drones still in Ukrainian airspace.Read also: Russian army attacks DTEK crew with drone s in Dnipropetrovsk region
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces attacked Odesa with drones overnight on March 19, causing destruction in three districts of the city and injuring three people.
Photo: Ukrainian Air Forces
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