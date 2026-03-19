New Wheat Shipment To Armenia Planned Via Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

A further shipment of wheat is set to be transported to Armenia via Azerbaijan, as regional transit flows continue to expand.

AzerNEWS reports that seven rail wagons carrying a total of 488 tons of wheat are planned for delivery, transiting through Azerbaijani territory en route to Armenia.

The development follows a broader policy shift announced on October 21, 2025, when President Ilham Aliyev stated in a joint press appearance with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had been in place since the period of occupation. The first such shipment under the new policy involved the delivery of Kazakh grain to Armenia.

Since then, transit volumes have steadily increased. On December 18, SOCAR shipped 1,220 tons of AI-95 gasoline to Armenia.

On January 9, 2026, a total of 2,698 tons of cargo - comprising 48 rail wagons - was dispatched, including 1,742 tons of AI-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel. Two days later, on January 11, a train consisting of 18 wagons carrying 979 tons of AI-92 gasoline was sent.

Fuel shipments continued in the following weeks. On February 25, Azerbaijan delivered 4,500 tons of diesel fuel. On March 5, an additional 31 wagons carrying 1,984 tons of diesel fuel, along with two wagons loaded with 135 tons of Russian fertilizers, were transported.

Grain shipments have also featured prominently. On March 9, a train of seven wagons loaded with Russian wheat was sent, followed by another shipment on March 11 totaling 1,023 tons (770 tons net) across 11 wagons.

The latest planned wheat delivery underscores the growing role of Azerbaijan as a transit corridor for regional trade, facilitating the movement of energy products, agricultural goods, and other commodities between neighboring countries.